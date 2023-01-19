Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Dundee-Crown’s Monica Sierzputowski scored a game-high 17 points in a 48-34 victory over McHenry in their Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game Wednesday in McHenry.
Sierzputowski made five field goals and knocked down 7 of 11 free throws for the Chargers, who have won three in a row.
Marrasia Harthrone added nine points and two 3s for D-C (7-13, 3-6 FVC).
Maddi Friedle had 11 points for McHenry (3-17, 1-8). Peyton Stinger and Reese Kominoski added eight points apiece.
Huntley 63, Crystal Lake Central 32: At Huntley, Jessie Ozzauto had 17 points to lead Huntley (18-4, 9-0) to the FVC victory. Anna Campanelli had 14 points, and Sammi Campanelli added 13 points and three 3s.
Katie Hamill scored 10 points for Central (10-10, 5-4).
Hampshire 69, Jacobs 28: At Hampshire, Ashley Herzing led all scorers with 21 points, making three 3s, for the Whips in an FVC win over the Golden Eagles. All 21 of Herzing’s points came in the first half.
Kaitlyn Milison had 11 points for Hampshire (14-8, 8-1), and Ceili Ramirez and Lia Saunders each had eight points and two 3s.
Anelise Rodriguez had 11 points and two 3s to lead Jacobs (3-18, 1-8).
Burlington Central 44, Crystal Lake South 25: At Burlington, Sam Origel had nine points and three 3s for the Rockets in their FVC victory over the Gators.
Page Erickson tossed in 10 points for Central (14-7, 6-3), and Emersyn Fry had seven.
South (5-13, 2-7) was led by Nicole Molgado with seven points.
Prairie Ridge 42, Cary-Grove 34: At Cary, the Wolves (12-7, 6-3) defeated the Trojans (9-10, 4-5) in their FVC game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodstock 69, Marengo 26: At Marengo, four Blue Streaks reached double figures in scoring in a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Indians. The victory kept Woodstock (9-10) perfect in the KRC at 5-0.
Spencer Cullum led Woodstock with 17 points, followed by Keaton Perkins (13), Sam Chapman (12) and Charlie Baker (10).
Hunter Vazzano had nine points for Marengo (0-22, 0-4).
Richmond-Burton 46, Harvard 42: At Harvard, the Rockets (5-14, 2-2) held off the Hornets in their KRC game.
Harvard fell to 3-17, 0-5.
Earlville 66, Alden-Hebron 37: At Hebron, the Giants (6-12) dropped the nonconference game to the Raiders.
BOYS SWIMMING
Woodstock North co-op Triangular: At Woodstock, Jacobs co-op went 2-0 with dual wins over Woodstock North co-op (110-41) and Belvidere co-op (92-79). North co-op was 0-2 and dropped its second dual to Belvidere co-op 109-42.
Jacobs co-op took first in all three relays. Luke Johnson, Colin Phan, Pavlo Komarov and Charlie Mason won the 200-yard medley relay; Johnson, Mason, Diego Velasco and Komarov won the 400 free relay; and Johnson, Gabe Niemi, Mason and Komarov won the 200 free relay.
Individual first-place finishes for Jacobs co-op came from Mason (200 IM), Johnson (100 butterfly) and Komarov (100 breaststroke).
For Woodstock North co-op, Isaac Morse was first in the 100 free.
WRESTLING
Woodstock North Triangular: At Woodstock, Marengo won both of its duals, beating Woodstock North 66-10 and Auburn 52-18.
GIRLS BOWLING
Woodstock co-op 2,586, Huntley 2,570: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Woodstock co-op beat the Raiders by 16 pins.