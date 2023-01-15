Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 14

Huntley’s Caleb Vergona rolled a 1,316 to take second place and lead the Red Raiders to third place at the IHSA Kaneland Boys Bowling Regional Saturday at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.
Woodstock took second place with 5,988, 42 pins behind regional champion Sycamore. Huntley was close in third with 5,967.
Woodstock, Huntley, three McHenry bowlers and one from Dundee-Crown qualified for next week’s Guilford Sectional.
Woodstock was led by Brady Caldwell (1,243) in eighth place and Max Haggerty (1,235) in 10th. The Blue Streaks also had Zach Cynowa (1,204, 17th), Noah Rodriguez (1,163, 19th) and Tyler Fink (1,143, 20th) in the top 20.
McHenry’s River Glab was fourth at 1,287, while Carl Matter (1,232) was 12th and Austin Kleinmann (1,212) was 16th to qualify.
Along with Vergona, Huntley had Josh Waters (1,261) in sixth place and Austin Tenglin (1,235) leading the way.
Dundee-Crown’s Dylan Bender finished 23rd with 1,123 and grabbed the ninth of 10 individual qualifier spots.
McHenry missed advancing as a team by one spot in fifth place with 5,856. South Elgin (5,894) got the fourth spot.
Libertyville Regional: At Lakeside Bowling Center in Mundelein, Johnsburg’s Aiden Schwichow took third place to qualify for the Guilford Sectional.
Johnsburg took eighth place with 5,731. The Skyhawks’ Landon Banaszynski was 41st with 1,130.
Belvidere Regional: At the Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Marengo’s Justin Fluger tied for fifth with 1,367 and led the Indians to fourth place, which qualified for the Guilford Sectional.
Marengo rolled a 6,074 as a team to take the final qualifying spot.
Fluger had three games of more than 230 pins, capped with his 266 in the last game, and finished at 1,367.
Marengo’s Hunter Pankow (1,288) finished ninth, Cody Stallings (1,225) was 20th and Aaron Schroeder (1,186) was 25th.
Harvard finished 10th, led by Dominick Santiago (1,105), Keon Wanland (1,103) and Gael Roman (1,066).
GIRLS BOWLING
Jacobs Invitational: Marengo took third place with 4,756 pins and Huntley placed fifth with 4,562 in the 17-team tournament.
Jacobs (3,702) was 10th, Johnsburg (3,508) was 12th, Burlington Central (3,445) was 14th, Dundee-Crown (3,404) was 15th and Harvard (2,808) was 16th.
WRESTLING
Hampshire wins two: At Hampshire, the host Whip-Purs defeated Rockford East 66-16 and Richmond-Burton 58-29 in a double dual meet. R-B beat East 53-24.
Yani Nikolav (138) and Dimitrios Skoulikaris (182) had two pins for the Whips. Andrew Salmeri (113), Michael Brannigan (152), Camden Smith (160), Lou Jensen (10-6) and Niko Skoulikaris (170) each had one pin.
R-B’s Kyan Gunderson (106) had two pins and Emmett Nelson (132) won by two technical fouls. Clayton Madula (120), Isabella Nelson (126), Brody Rudkin (145) and Alex Reyna (182) each had one pin.
Prairie Ridge goes 1-2: At Mundelein, the Wolves beat Lake Zurich 42-36 and lost to Highland Park 42-36 and Palatine 39-36 in their three dual matches at Carmel.
Tyler Evans (126), Jimmy Stone (195), John Fallaw (220) and Walter Pollack (285) all had three pins for Prairie Ridge. Christain Pease (120) and Lorenzo Massart (113) each had two pins.
Crystal Lake Central wins three: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers won three duals, beating South Elgin 48-21, Elk Grove (57-17 and Grayslake North 72-0.
Greco Rendon (126) and Cayden Parks (170) had two pins. Elliot White (132), Dominic Vitale (138), Tommy Tomaselli (152), Bennett Butler (160), Thomas Metz (182) and Leo Diaz (285) all had one pin.
Lincoln-Way Central Invitational: At New Lenox, Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija (285) took second place in the 24-team tournament. The Gators finished 16th as a team.
Batavia Invitational: McHenry’s Chris Moore (170) took first place in the tournament as the Warriors finished ninth in the 19-team field.
The Warriors’ Ryan Hanson (106) was third, Lucas Van Diepen (126) was fourth, Jimmy Norris (113) was fifth and Jesse Saavedra (285) was sixth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntley 67, Lincoln-Way East 54: At the DeKalb Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, Jessie Ozzauto tossed in 27 points and Sammi Campanelli had 25 as the Red Raiders (17-3) won their game.
Ozzauto hit five 3-pointers and hit 8 of 8 free throws. Campanelli also hit five 3s.
Carmel 47, Huntley 40: At DeKalb, Ozzauto scored 14, Mallory Winters had 13 and Sammi Campanelli had 12 as the Red Raiders (17-4) fell to the Corsairs.
Grant 66, McHenry 43: At McHenry, Maddi Friedle scored 17 points to lead the Warriors (3-16) in their loss to the Bulldogs.
Reese Kominoski added 12 points and Bethany Snyder scored seven for McHenry.
Westlake Christian 54, Alden-Hebron 22: At Grayslake, Jessica Webber scored 12 points for the Giants (9-7) in their nonconference loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jacobs 47, St. Charles East 45: At St. Charles, the Golden Eagles (10-10) won their sixth consecutive game behind 18 points from Ben Jurzak in their nonconference game against the Saints.
Brett Schlicker scored 12 points and Jackson Martucci added 10. Jurzak, Schlicker and Martucci each hit three 3s.
Johnsburg 73, Scales Mound 59: At the Pecatonica MLK Tournament, Dylan Schmidt poured in 41 points to lead the Skyhawks (9-10) to a victory over the Hornets (17-3) and into Monday’s championship game against Galena.
Schmidt made eight 3s. Ian Boal added 12 points and Jake Metze had nine.
Larkin 58, Prairie Ridge 51: At Crystal Lake, James Muse scored 16 points to lead the Wolves (7-10) in their nonconference loss to the Royals.
Samuel Loeding hit four 3s and scored 12 points, Kevin Fist hit three 3s and scored 11.
Vernon Hills 51, Cary-Grove 48: At Cary, Jake Hornok scored 21 points to lead the Trojans (6-14) in their nonconference loss to the Cougars.
Zach Bauer added 11 for C-G.
Crystal Lake South 62, Wheeling 45: At Wheeling, AJ Demirov scored 19 points to lead the Gators (16-4) past the Warriors in a nonconference game.
Cameron Miller added 15 for South, which has won seven of its last eight games.
Harlem 75, Woodstock 50: At Machesney Park, Spencer Cullum scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Blue Streaks (7-10) fell to the Huskies in a nonconference game.
Neuqua Valley 63, Woodstock North 33: At the Burlington Central MLK Tournament, Cesar Ortiz scored 13 points to lead the Thunder (8-10) in a loss to the Wildcats. Justin Chase added seven for North.