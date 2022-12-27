Girls basketball: Huntley routs Buffalo Grove in Komaromy Classic opener

CARPENTERSVILLE – Teamwork and stifling defense have been trademarks for Huntley coach Steve Raethz’s teams for more than two decades.
Both were on display Monday in first-round action of Dundee-Crown’s 39th annual Komaromy Classic.
In its first year in the tournament, Huntley opened with a 46-30 win over Buffalo Grove to advance to the second round.
The Red Raiders (13-1) play Lake Forest at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo Grove (4-10) takes on Fenwick at 9:30 a.m.
With 17 baskets, Huntley dished out 14 assists. On the defensive end, the Red Raiders held the Bison to only 11 field goals in 35 attempts for 31%.
“The girls came out with a lot of energy and effort,” Raethz said. “We were able to extend leads in both halves. We did a great job of moving the ball and finding the opening person. It is good to be in this tournament. It is a good measuring stick.”
Making their first six shots on five assists, the Red Raiders raced to a 12-2 lead with 1:11 left in the first quarter. Senior Sammi Campanelli, who led the Raiders with 14 points and six assists, scored six in the first quarter with two assists.
“Most of us have played together since fifth grade and have a great chemistry,” Campanelli said. “We trust each other. It is awesome to play with this group. We are super excited to play in this great tournament. We came out with great energy.”
Morgan McCaughn added nine points for the winners.
Senior Jessie Ozzauto, who didn’t score, missed the better part of three quarters with a thumb injury.
“We have a lot of depth but we hope to have [Ozzauto] back soon,” Raethz said. “We responded well without her. It is a day-to-day thing.”
Abby Thiessen led the Bison with 14 points.