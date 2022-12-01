Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 30

Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov sank two free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining to seal a 41-39 victory against Dundee-Crown in the teams’ Fox Valley Conference opener Wednesday in Carpentersville.
Demirov finished with a game-high 21 points and had three steals. Cooper LePage had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Gators (5-0, 1-0 FVC), and Cam Miller had four points and four assists.
McHenry 55, Crystal Lake Central 36: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors improved to 4-1 and 1-0 in the FVC with a win over the Tigers. Marko Visnjevac led McHenry with 13 points. Caleb Jett had 11 points, and Zach Maness added nine points and two 3s.
Luke Spychala had 13 points, including 12 in the first half, for Central. Jason Penza chipped in seven points.
Elgin Academy 38, Alden-Hebron 36: At Elgin, Justin Gritmacker had 13 points for the Giants in a nonconference loss to the Hilltoppers. Nolan Vanderstappen had eight points for A-H.
Rockford Christian 54, Johnsburg 49: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks fell to the Royal Lions in their nonconference game. Johnsburg’s Dylan Schmidt led all players with 25 points on eight field goals. He made 7 of 9 free throws.
Jacob Welch added 11 points for the Skyhawks, who fell to 3-3.
Genoa-Kingston 54, Marengo 32: At Genoa, Riley Weiss had 16 points and made 10 of 14 free throws for the Indians in their nonconference loss to the Cogs.
Derek Bibbings had six points in his first start.
Wheaton Academy 53, Marian Central 41: At West Chicago, Christian Bentancur had 14 points and Cale McThenia added 12 for the Hurricanes in a nonconference loss to the Warriors.
Cary-Grove 54, Jacobs 49: At Algonquin, the Trojans held off the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Beloit 49, Harvard 45: At Harvard, the Hornets’ comeback fell short in a nonconference loss to the Sobos. Harvard (1-3) trailed 34-24 after three quarters, and tied the game at 42 with 1:34 left in the fourth.
Mayra Hyde had 11 points, all in the second half, and made three 3s. Anelieze Gonzalez had eight points, Ava Peceniak had seven points, and Analyse Figueroa chipped in six for Harvard.
Woodstock North 53, Antioch 43: At Antioch, the Thunder (3-2) picked up a nonconference win against the Sequoits. Grazie Zankle led North with 16 points, Addison Rishling had 12 points, and Sophia Fabian added 11.
Grayslake North 54, Crystal Lake South 43: At Crystal Lake, the Knights topped the Gators (2-3) in nonconference action.
Laken LePage had 16 points to lead South. Hanna Massie added 11 points and made three 3s.
Lakes 62, Woodstock 33: At Lake Villa, the Blue Streaks (0-5) fell to the Eagles in their nonconference game.
BOYS WRESTLING
Marengo Triangular: At Marengo, the host Indians went 1-1, losing to Hononegah 46-29 and beating Genoa-Kingston 63-18.
GIRLS BOWLING
Huntley 2,301, Burlington Central 1,664: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, the Red Raiders picked up their first win of the season against the Rockets.