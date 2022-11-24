Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, November 23

At Woodstock, Marko Visnjevac scored 15 points Wednesday to lead the McHenry Warriors to a 54-33 Hoops for Healing tournament boys basketball victory over Woodstock.
Caleb Jett had 12 points, Hayden Stone had 11, and Dylan Hurckes had 10.
For Woodstock, Spencer Cullum was the top scorer with 13 points.
Huntley 67, Johnsburg 35: At Johnsburg, Lucas Crosby and Mark Roesner had 18 points each to lead the Raiders to a Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament victory.
Ian Ravagnie had 13 points and Omare Segarra added five.
For Johnsburg, Dylan Schmidt was the top scorer with 19 points.
Burlington Central 74, Sandwich 16: At Sandwich, the Rockets won in Sandwich Tournament action.
Dundee-Crown 54, Sycamore 37: At Sycamore, the Chargers won in Sycamore Tournament action.
Barrington 62, Hampshire 52: At Crystal Lake, Sammy Ptak had
19 points, but the Whip-Purs fell at the Crystal Lake Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Elijah Dollete added six points, and Joseph Costabile, Nick Louis and Bailey Woods combined to score 15 points.
Kaneland 58, Prairie Ridge 49: At Woodstock, the Wolves fell in Hoops for Healing tournament action.
John Fuery led with 15 points, Sam Loeding had 14 and Cade Collins followed closely behind with 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cary-Grove 58, Grayslake North 49: At Grayslake, Emily Larry had
16 points to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory.
Samantha Skerl had 11 points, and Kennedy Manning added seven.
BOYS WRESTLING
Richmond-Burton 54, Prairie Ridge 23: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets won a dual meet Crystal Lake South Quad action.
Colin Kraus (220), Brody Rudkin (145), Emmett Nelson (126), Dane Sorensen (132), Alex Reyna (182), Nate Madula (138), Clayton Madula (113), Chilugen Ganbold (160) and Isabella Nelson (120) each picked up wins.
Richmond-Burton 63, Crystal Lake South 18: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets won 11 of the 14 matchups during Crystal Lake South Quad action.
Colin Kraus (220), Brody Rudkin (145), Emmett Nelson (126), Chilugen Ganbold (170), Dane Sorensen (132), Isaac Jones (152), Nate Madula (138), Clayton Madula (113), Dominick Dickens (160) and Isabella Nelson (120) each picked up wins.
Hampshire 52, Sycamore 21: At Sycamore, the Whip-Purs won in Sycamore Quad action.
Andrew Salamieri (120), Matt Muller (126), Dawson Smith (132), Yani Nikoloy (138), Tyler Morino (145), Aidan Rowells (160), Niko Skoulikaris (170), Tyler Boyd (195) and Joey Ochoa (285) each picked up wins.
Hampshire 60, Vernon Hills 21: At Sycamore, the Whip-Purs dominated during a Sycamore Quad victory.
Lou Jensen (106), Andrew Salamieri (120), Matt Muller (126), Dawson Smith (132), Tyler Morino (145), Michael Brannigan (152), Aidan Rowells (160), Niko Skoulikaris (170), Chandler Jernigan (182) and Joey Ochoa (285) each had wins.