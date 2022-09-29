Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 28

Woodstock North co-op’s Marc Cheng took second and led the Thunder to second place as a team at the Class 3A Rockford Auburn Regional at Aldeen Golf Club.
Guilford’s Andrew Carey shot 74 to win the tournament and Cheng fired a 76 for second. North’s Alex Treadway (84) was sixth, Brady Yergens (87) was ninth and Frank Ferru (88) was 12th. The Thunder’s fifth and sixth golfers – Aidan Sivore (90) and Brady Heeren (91) – were 16th and 17th.
North advances to the Dundee-Crown Sectional at Randall Oaks on Monday. Hononegah (334) won the team title, followed by the Thunder (335) and Guilford (342).
McHenry qualified three individuals for the sectional with Tanner Polep (89), Alex LaShelle (92) and Gavin Cueto (92) all making it.
Class 3A Huntley Regional: At Huntley, Huntley’s Brendan Busky shot a 72 to tie for second place and lead the Red Raiders to third place at their own regional at Pinecrest Golf Club.
Barrington fired a 289 to win the team title, counting no score higher than 75. Lake Zurich (316) was second and Huntley (318) was third. Hampshire (320) was two shots back in fourth.
Barrington’s Andrew Schauenberg shot 69 to win the tournament, with teammate Walker Grelle tying with Busky and Lake Zurich’s Zach Lawler at 72.
Cary-Grove’s Maddux Tarasievich shot 76 to lead a group of nine local qualifiers for Monday’s Dundee-Crown Sectional at Randall Oaks.
Hampshire’s Eric Brown (78), Seth Gillie (80), Nolan Adamczyk (80) and Tegan Van Wiel (82) all qualified. D-C’s Jake Russell (78), C-G’s Kyle Kotlarczyk (81) and Jacobs’ Barrett Rennell (81) were the other local qualifiers.
Huntley’s other scoring golfers with Busky were Nathan Elm (80), Nooa Hakala (81) and Taig Bhathal (85).
Class 2A Vernon Hills Regional: Richmond-Burton’s Jeff Lehn shot an 88 on Wednesday at White Deer Run to grab one of the 10 individual qualifying spots at the Class 2A Vernon Hills Boys Golf Regional.
Lehn was the lone local qualifier from that tournament to Monday’s Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course.
Lehn tied for the sixth individual qualifying spot with three other players.
Vernon Hills (323) won the team title. Grayslake North (336) and Grayslake Central (341) were the other two qualifying teams. R-B finished eighth as a team and Johnsburg was ninth.
Class 2A Burlington Central Regional: At Huntley, Matthew Kowalik shot 79 to take third place and lead Burlington Central to third place at the Rockets own regional at Whisper Creek.
Marmion won at 315, Kaneland (344) was second and Central (347) was third to qualify for Monday’s Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course.
The Rockets’ other counting scores were Camden Sarallo (87), Ivan Larson (90) and Matt Lemon (91).
Marmion’s Regan Konan shot 71 to win the regional. Kaneland’s Brian Davoust was second with a 77.
VOLLEYBALL
Dundee-Crown 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Rachael Piluski had eight kills and five aces as the Chargers (13-5, 8-4) defeated the Rockets (14-9, 6-6) 25-18, 25-14 in their FVC match.
The eight wins in the FVC is D-C’s most since 2007.
Courtney Komparda had nine assists for the Chargers. Audrey Prusko added four kills and three aces, Kylie Hanson had four assists and four aces.
“We were just solid all-around tonight,” D-C coach Tiffany Dumas said. “Our serving was very aggressive. We had 18 aces for the match.”
Johnsburg 2, Antioch 0: At Antioch, Kaylee Fouke had 17 assists, five aces and six digs as the Skyhawks defeated the Sequoits 25-18, 30-28 in a nonconference match.
Lila Duck added five kills and seven digs and Sophie Person had five kills.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley 5, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, the Red Raiders (16-1, 7-0) clinched the FVC title with a dual victory over the Trojans.
Huntley’s Ella Doughty (No. 1) and Julie Klockner (No. 3) won at singles for the Raiders. Elaina Hibbeler and Kate Burkey (No. 1), Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2) and Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson (No. 3) won at doubles.
C-G got wins from Addie Lee at No. 2 singles and from Erin Galfano and Aubrey Lonergan at No. 4 doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock North 4, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, the Thunder scored with 6 minutes remaining to hold off the Skyhawks in a Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Kyle Patterson scored all three goals for Johnsburg (6-9-1), which rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie the score.
Jacob Calhoun and Armando Garcia had assists for the Skyhawks and goalkeeper Preston Michel had four saves.