Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 24

Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore turned in another strong finish Saturday when she won Grant’s James Taylor Cross Country Invitational in Fox Lake.
Cashmore won the race in 18:28.30, 29 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. The Skyhawks took third as a team with 83 points. Lake Forest (42) won the meet and Grant (75) was second.
Johnsburg’s Elizabeth Smith took 14th and Ava Jablonski was 20th. Woodstock North’s Hannah Pittman took 12th.
Flyin’ Hawk Invitational: At Bartlett, Crystal Lake South’s Bella Gonzalez finished in 17:36.1 to win the race by 24 seconds and the Gators took the team title with 33 points.
Jacobs’ Bailey Schwartz was second and the Golden Eagles were not far behind South with 50 points.
South had Abby Machesky (fifth), Colette Bacidore (eighth), Olivia Pinta (10th) and Anna McDermott (12th) for its scoring runners.
The Eagles had Natalia Maciorowski in fourth, Alyssa Madera in 16th, Adeline Gorman in 18th and Madeline Osmanski in 20th.
Macnider Invitational: At Schaumburg, the Burak twins, Breanna and Brittney, took second and third to lead Huntley to second place in the nine-team meet.
Minooka won with 39, Huntley was second with 47. Molly Allen (eighth), Ava Allison (16th) and Guillermina Gimene (18th) were Huntley’s other scoring runners.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
James Taylor Invitational: At Fox Lake, Ishan Patel took first and his twin Aryan was fourth to lead Woodstock to first place in the meet with 55 points. Host Grant was second with 65.
Ishan Patel finished in 15:52.30, winning by 21 seconds. Woodstock’s Dylan Hanson was 17th and Jakob Crown was 19th. Johnsburg’s Jackson Batt finished 15th.
Macnider Invitational: At Schaumburg, Tommy Nitz took second place to lead Huntley to first place in the nine-team meet with 48 points. Minooka (63) was second and Oswego (72) was third.
Huntley’s Ty Rasmussen took eighth, Zach Zuzzio was 10th, Hudson Fisher was 12th and Luke Grubbs was 16th.
Flyin’ Hawk Invitational: At Bartlett, Andrew Beyer took fourth to lead Jacobs to the team title with 48 points. Conant was second with 72.
Aidan DeMuth was sixth for the Golden Eagles, Alec Melendez was eighth, Matt Andreano was 14th and Isaac Pepin was 16th.
Burlington Central’s Ryan Kries took ninth.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lakes Invitational: At Lake Villa, Huntley finished with 26 points for second place, one point behind Auburn.
Emily Chong and Delaney Stock won the No. 2 doubles flight for the Red Raiders.
Ari Patel (No. 2 singles) and Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler (No. 1 doubles) took seconds for Huntley.
Ella Doughty was third at No. 1 singles.
Cary-Grove Invitational: At Cary, the Trojans won all three matches to win their own tournament.
C-G defeated Marian Central 4-1, beat Palatine 3-2 and then bested Crystal Lake South 4-1.
Crystal Lake Central Invitational: At Crystal Lake, Paige Newport and Isabella Pollastrini won the No. 3 doubles flight to help the Wolves to fourth place in the tournament with 31 points.
Warren won with 39, followed by St. Charles East (38) and Lake Zurich (35). Central was sixth with 22.
Central’s best finish was at No. 2 doubles, where Kaitlin Coffey and Maggie O’Connell took third.
BOYS SOCCER
Huntley 4, Jefferson 0: At Rockton, the Red Raiders (8-4-1) got a goal and two assists from Isaac Jacobo in their Hononegah Tournament victory over the J-Hawks.
Gavin Eagan and Ian Thompson scored first for the Raiders, both on assists from Jacobo. Jacobo then scored off Jack Breunig’s pass, and Ansel Dias finished the scoring off an assist from Mason Leslie.
Goalkeepers Ethan Robertson and David Pawlak each played one half and had two saves.
Crystal Lake South 0, Taft 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (6-3-2) tied the Eagles (9-3-2) in their nonconference game.
Logan Vargas had five saves in goal for South and Chris Slawek had four.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, the Tigers (8-4-2) opened up a close game with three second-half goals for the nonconference victory over the Thunder.
Owen Kaiser scored from Aidan Andrews in the first half.
In the second half, Diego Hernandez added an unassisted goal, then Vicente Romero scored from Kaiser’s pass and Javier Ramirez scored from Ulises Lopez.
Tigers keeper Joseph Gumecindo had three saves.
Marian Central 3, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the Hurricanes (9-2-1) defeated the Indians in their nonconference game.
Alek Trojanowski scored first off Micahel Sbarounis’ assist. Nate Iafigliola got the second goal off Jacob Bonnet’s assist, also in the first half.
Marengo tightened it to 2-1 on Tyler Meesak’s goal in the second half, but Thomas Peyton scored late off Sam Manaois’ assist for the final margin.
Dawson Yegge had four saves in goal for Marian.