June 15, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

Girls lacrosse: 2022 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

By Michal Dwojak
Crystal Lake Central's Fiona Lemke looks to pass past the defense of Lake Forest's Caroline Keil during the Hoffman Estates Supersectional on May 31 at Hoffman Estates High School. Lemke earned Fox Valley Conference all-conference honors. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2022 All-Fox Valley Conference girls lacrosse team, as selected by FVC coaches.

Crystal Lake Central co-op (6-0): Piper LeFevre, sr., M; Addison Bechler, fr., M; Maddi Lieflander, jr., M; Colleen Dunlea, so., M; Fiona Lemke, fr., M; Bella LaRocco, sr., GK; Colette Janik, sr., D; Addison Dale, so., D

Huntley (4-2): Emma Farr, sr., A; Ashley Zolen, jr., M; Kyleigh Higgins, sr., M; Allie Ambrogio, jr., M; Lindsay Hunter, sr., D; Allie Wentz, sr., D

McHenry (1-5): Alexis Schwartz, sr., M; Isabel Bersie, sr., M; Kennedy O’Brien, jr., M; Reese Kominoski, sr., M

Hampshire (1-5): Sophie Slaten, sr., A/M; Holland Rutter, jr., A/M