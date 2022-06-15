Girls lacrosse: 2022 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

Here is the 2022 All-Fox Valley Conference girls lacrosse team, as selected by FVC coaches.
Crystal Lake Central co-op (6-0): Piper LeFevre, sr., M; Addison Bechler, fr., M; Maddi Lieflander, jr., M; Colleen Dunlea, so., M; Fiona Lemke, fr., M; Bella LaRocco, sr., GK; Colette Janik, sr., D; Addison Dale, so., D
Huntley (4-2): Emma Farr, sr., A; Ashley Zolen, jr., M; Kyleigh Higgins, sr., M; Allie Ambrogio, jr., M; Lindsay Hunter, sr., D; Allie Wentz, sr., D
McHenry (1-5): Alexis Schwartz, sr., M; Isabel Bersie, sr., M; Kennedy O’Brien, jr., M; Reese Kominoski, sr., M
Hampshire (1-5): Sophie Slaten, sr., A/M; Holland Rutter, jr., A/M