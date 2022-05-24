High school sports roundup for Monday, May 23, 2022

Crystal Lake South senior Jackson Schuetzle defeated Grayslake North’s Dylan Clausen, 6-1, 6-1, to win the singles title at the IHSA Class 1A Lakes Boys Tennis Sectional on Monday in Lake Villa.
Schuetzle, who was third in last year’s state tournament, lost only seven games in his four sectional matches. The tournament was suspended Saturday by rain and finished Monday.
Prairie Ridge and Wauconda tied for the team title with 20 points. Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker took second in doubles to Wauconda’s Dylan Brannick and Memphis Gallego, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Waslik qualified for singles in fourth place. He retired from the third-place match against Lakes’ Gavin Murrie after Murrie won the first set, 6-3.
Crystal Lake Central’s Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman won the third-place doubles match, 7-5, 6-3, over Grayslake North’s Varun Gullapalli and Jacob Marshall and also will play at the state tournament.
Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional: At Cary, Jacobs’ Thomas Nelson defeated Cary-Grove’s Sam Kedzior, 6-0, 6-1, for third place. Both players will advance to the state tournament.
Thomas lost to Barrington’s Deven Carse, 5-7, 7-6, 7-5, in the semifinals. Carse then defeated teammate Pranav Gadiraju, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, for the singles title. Nelson took fifth in last year’s Class 2A state tournament.
In doubles, Barrington’s Ethan Pak and Gabe Mills beat Jacobs’ Justin Cunningham and Jed Sia, 6-4, 7-5, for first.
Jacobs’ Justin Brzeski and August Nelson also qualified and took third place, 6-1, 7-5, over Barrington’s Sahil Mittal and Shiv Sastry.
Barrington won the team title with 27 points. Jacobs was second with 15.
BASEBALL
Woodstock 5, Harvard 4: At Woodstock, Trevor Cote lined a two-out double to center in the bottom of sixth inning to lift Woodstock to a thrilling 5-4 win in a Class 3A St. Viator Regional first-round game.
Cote drove in Kaden Perkins, who had two hits on the day for the Blue Streaks. Ben Baker dominated on the mound striking out eight in five innings for Woodstock (11-17).
Harvard (4-20) tied the game on an RBI triple from Keon Wanland in the top of the fifth. Woodstock will face top-seeded St. Viator in a regional semifinal Wednesday.
Huntley 11, St. Viator 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders closed the regular season with the nonconference win over state-ranked St. Viator. A nine-run third was all Huntley (28-4) needed. A.J. Putty had three RBIs and Ryan Quinlan added a pair for Huntley.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hampshire 19, Crystal Lake Central 1: At the Huntley Sectional in Hampshire, the Whip-Purs rolled into the sectional semifinals. Hampshire (17-6) will face either Barrington or Prairie Ridge on Wednesday night.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Barrington 10, Huntley 8: At the Hoffman Estates Sectional, the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders defeated the fourth-seeded Fillies to advance to the sectional finals. Huntley (13-6) will face top-seeded Crystal Lake Central co-op Wednesday.
Crystal Lake Central (Co-op) 11, Lake Zurich 3: At the Hoffman Estates Sectional in Schaumburg, the top-seeded Tigers rolled into the sectional semifinals. Central (17-4) will face fifth-seeded Huntley on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lake Zurich 4, Huntley 2: At the Class 3A Huntley Regional, the Red Raiders (8-11-1) closed their season with a loss in the regional championship to the Bears.