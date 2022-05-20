High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 19

Marian Central’s Brodee Vermette and Frank Lavin each had three hits to help the Hurricanes past Marengo, 8-5, on Thursday in a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional semifinal.
Vermette went 3 for 4 and slugged a solo home run, and Lavin went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Braedon Todd went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jack Hayden was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Hayden pitched a complete game and struck out six
Crystal Lake South 10, Belvidere 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, three pitchers combined to get a shutout during nonconference action.
Aidan Stratton struck out four through two innings, James Allie struck out three through 1 2/3 innings and Johnathon Carlson struck out three through 1 1/3 innings.
Dayton Murphy and Mark DeCicco each went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Skwarek knocked in a pair.
St. Charles North 2, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, St. Charles North pushed across single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to hand the Golden Eagles a nonconference loss.
Jacobs’ Keegan Connors went 2 for 4 at the plate. Christian Graves went 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Nathan Chapman struck out nine through 6 1/3 innings of work.
SOFTBALL
Johnsburg 10, Regina Dominican 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 2A Marengo Regional, Addison Mass struck out 11 and went 2 for 2 during a regional semifinal win.
Brooke Klosowicz went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Nicole Jihlavec went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Amber Smith went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
The Skyhawks will play Marengo for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Crystal Lake South 4, Larkin 3: At Crystal Lake, Dana Skorich’s two-run homer in fifth inning proved to be the difference for the Gators in a nonconference win.Alexis Pupillo went 2 for 3 with a solo home run.
Kennedy Grippo went 2 for 3 with a run scored. She also pitched a complete game and struck out 11.
Dundee-Crown 9, Sycamore 8: At Carpentersville, the Chargers scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Sycamore in conconference play.
Linda Dearing Mendoza singled in Faith Dierwechter to finish off the comeback. Mendoza was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Addison Pino went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Annabelle Pederson went 2 for 4, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Huntley 14, South Elgin 0 (5 inn.): At South Elgin, Jori Heard pitched tossed a no-hitter and struck out 12 in nonconference action. Heard also went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.
Madison Smith went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Reese Hunkins had two hits with two RBIs and a run scored. Clara Hudgens went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Zoe Doherty was 1 for 2 with an RBI and three runs scored.
McHenry 12, Hampshire 1 (6 inn.): At McHenry, Abby Geis was a perfect 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored during a Fox Valley Conference victory.
Cooper Ten Bruin went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jadyn Polerecky went 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Gianna Buske, who also drove in a run, struck out nine through six innings for McHenry.
Woodstock North 12, Crystal Lake Central 4: At McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Norah Mungle had three hits and an RBI, and Caylin Stevens had two hits with an RBI and three runs scored in a nonconference win for the Thunder. Alyssa Carlin added two RBIs.
Gianna Carone went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Tigers, Olivia Shaw had two hits and scored twice.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Grant 2, Huntley 0: At Grant, the Red Raiders fell short, 16-25, 21-25, in nonconference action.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 9, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders took the FVC victory.
Jacobs 11, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers won in FVC action.
Prairie Ridge 16, Crystal Lake Central 8: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves earned a FVC win.