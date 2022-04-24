High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 23

Prairie Ridge softball slugged three home runs Saturday during a 9-5 Fox Valley Conference win over host Cary-Grove.
Emily Harlow (4 for 4, three RBIs, two runs), Adysen Kiddy (3 for 5, two RBIs, two runs) and Elena Smith (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs) all went deep for the Wolves. Hope McHugh and Kendra Carroll also each drove in one run.
Madilynn Crick (3 for 4, one RBI, two runs) and Becca Weaver (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs) both homered for C-G. Allison Garski also had an RBI.
Marengo 5, Warren 1: At the Marengo Invitational, Kylee Jensen hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to break open the game for the Indians.
Lilly Kunzer picked up the win, allowing a run on five hits in seven innings. She had 13 strikeouts and walked only one. Mia Lulinski (3 for 3) scored twice, and Emily White and Kunzer both added an RBI.
Marengo 10, Harlem 6: At the Marengo Invitational, the Indians held on after taking a 10-2 lead into the sixth inning. Kunzer was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Lulinski was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Gabby Gieseke had two hits and an RBI, and Josephine Christiansen and Courtney Jasinski both scored two runs for Marengo (18-1-1).
Huntley 1, Lincoln-Way East 0: At the Marengo Invitational, Jori Heard threw a perfect game for the Red Raiders, striking out 10 in seven innings and throwing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes.
Zoe Doherty was 2 for 3 with a double in and run for Huntley (12-5). Megan Ryan drove in the game’s only run in the top of the seventh on an RBI groundout.
The Raiders dropped their first game of the tournament against St. Charles East, 1-0.
McHenry 6-1, Sycamore 5-0: At McHenry, Abby Geis poked a walk-off hit to score Vanessa Buske in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep for the Warriors (8-3).
Jadyn Polerecky (3 for 4) scored twice, Maddie Hoffman (2 for 4) had two doubles and two RBIs, and Gianna Buske (3 for 5), Geis (2 for 5) and Vanessa Buske (2 for 5) each drove in one.
Channing Keppy pitched all nine innings for McHenry. She allowed three five runs (three earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Vanessa Buske came through with a two-out single to score Polerecky in the bottom of the sixth inning for the only run of Game 2. Gianna Buske earned the complete-game shutout, striking out eight and walking one in seven innings. She allowed only three hits.
Vanessa Buske, Polerecky and Natalie Sorensen each had two hits for McHenry. Gianna Buske had a triple.
Hampshire 15, Elgin 1 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Abby Lentz was a perfect 4 for 4 with a home run, triple, five RBIs and four runs scored in a nonconference win for the Whips (7-6).
Bria Riebel (3 for 4) added a double, triple and three runs, Kayla Valdez (3 for 4) had a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Noelle Scott (2 for 4) had two RBIs.
Scott struck out 10 in five innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk.
Woodstock 6-16, Guilford 4-8: At Rockford, the Blue Streaks (4-9) won both games of a doubleheader against the Vikings.
Kiley Ryan (1 for 3, home run) and Ava Marsalla (2 for 3) both drove in two runs in the Game 1 win. Ryan struck out 13 batters over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. She allowed a run on three hits and walked one.
In Game 2, Ryan was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Hailey Peterson drove in three and scored twice, and Grace Karner (two runs) and Marsalla had two RBIs apiece.
Dundee-Crown 6, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Carpentersville, McKayla Anderson hit a grand slam in a six-run second inning for the Chargers in the FVC win over the Tigers. Anderson also earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Faith Dierwechter was 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs, and Kendall Brents was 2 for 3 with a doubles for D-C (6-7, 3-5 FVC).
Avery Kuligowski drove in the only run for Central (6-9, 3-4).
Jacobs 10-3, Grant 5-9: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (7-8) split the nonconference doubleheader against the Bulldogs. Liz Smith (3 for 4) hit two home runs, scored twice and drove in three runs in the Game 1 win.
Caitlin Cook was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, and Arya Patel and Jianna Tanada both had two hits and an RBI. Cook earned the win, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits in seven innings. She had four strikeouts and a walk.
CiCi Di Silvio, Patel and Mikayla Weel had RBIs in the Game 2 loss for Jacobs.
BASEBALL
Johnsburg 7, Round Lake 5: At Johnsburg, Ian Boal (3 for 3) had two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Skyhawks in the nonconference win. Caden Comstock (1 for 2, double) and Alex Delulio added an RBI each.
Luke Conroy earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Cary-Grove 14, Sycamore 4 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, Antonio SantaCruz doubled and homered and knocked in three runs as the Trojans (7-6) defeated the Spartans in their nonconference game.
SantaCruz was 3 for 4. Toby Splitt hit a three-run homer, scored three and drove in four runs.
Jack Taczy also had three RBIs for the Trojans. Zack LaBrec was tough in his first pitching start, striking out seven, allowing six hits and three earned runs for a complete game.
Grant 3, McHenry 2: At Fox Lake, the Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to overtake the Warriors in a nonconference win. Kyle Kaempf was 2 for 4 with a double, and Connor Rodgers and Eddie Synek both drove in a run for McHenry. Rodgers hit a solo homer.
Kaempf started and got a no-decision with 10 strikeouts in five innings. He allowed a run on two hits and four walks.
Richmond-Burton 14, St. Edward 3: At Richmond, John Larsen picked up the first victory of his varsity career, throwing 5 1/3 innings in relief. Larsen allowed four earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one.
Jason Miller had four RBIs and three stolen bases, and Hayden Christiansen was 2 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBIs.
Richmond-Burton 14, Woodstock North 13: At Richmond, the Thunder almost came all the way back from an 11-3 deficit after the third inning in the KRC game. Christiansen (2 for 3) and Ethan Schoeps (3 for 4) both a double and two RBIs for R-B (17-3, 9-0 KRC), which is on a 13-game winning streak.
Luke Udelhofen hit a home run for North. Morgan Klinker and Sean Pigliacelli both had multiple hits in the loss.
Alden-Hebron 8, Christian Liberty 3: At Hebron, Parker Elswick struck out nine and allowed one earned run in five innings as the Giants (4-8, 3-3) defeated the Chargers in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Tyler Cunningham was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, Jesse Armbrust was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Jake Nielsen had a hit and two RBIs and Wyatt Armbrust was 2 for 3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 4, South Elgin 2: At the Prospect Invite in Mount Prospect, the Red Raiders started the second day of competition with a win.
Maddie Cummings and Grace Helzer each had a goal and an assist. Gabi Farraj and Annalisa Stevens also scored, and Ava Trudeau and Kaitlyn Guyer had assists. Keeper Nova Rothlisberger made four saves.
Lake Zurich 2, Huntley 0: At the Prospect Invite in Mt. Prospect, the Red Raiders fell in their second match Saturday. Rothlisberger was credited with five saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central quad: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers went 3-0 on the day with wins over Belvidere North, Belvidere and Hoffman Estates.
Logan Wasilk (No. 1 singles), Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman (No. 1 doubles), Brandon Oconer and Connor Wheeland (No. 2 doubles) and Anthony Virruso and Oliver True (No. 3 doubles) each finished 3-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 13, Geneva 11: At Geneva, the Red Raiders rallied from a five-goal deficit with seven unanswered goals in the second half to grab the nonconference victory over the Vikings.
Huntley trailed, 9-4, at halftime and scored seven straight goals in the third and fourth quarters.
Connor Ardell had four goals and two assists, Nico Andrews added three goals and had four assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Huntley 14, Geneva 13: At Geneva, the Red Raiders pulled out a close win in nonconference play.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 6-15, Morton 1-1: At Cicero, the Scots claimed the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference championship with the doubleheader sweep against the Panthers. MCC (28-10) finished 13-1 to win the ISCC title.
Jaden Hackbarth (3 for 4) and Billy Howard (3 for 5) both hit a solo home run in a Game 1 win. Alex Janke (Huntley) had two RBIs, Marcus Maristela had two hits and an RBI, and Josh Notriano (Johnsburg) added three hits. Michael Moore allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings for the win, striking out six and walking three.
Notriano was 3 for 4 with four RBIs in Game 2. Maristela had two doubles and an RBI, Janke scored twice and drove in two runs and Griffin Taylor (Richmond-Burton) had a double, home run, two runs and two RBIs. Mason Schwalbach (Marian Central) had a double and three RBIs. Hackbarth had three runs and two RBIs.
Dylan Petrey (Hampshire) won Game 2, allowing one unearned run on five hits in five innings with a pair of strikeouts.
JUCO SOFTBALL
McHenry County College 19, South Suburban 12: At South Holland, the Scots scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh in a win over the Bulldogs. Haley Barnes (Prairie Ridge) was 3 for 5 with a grand slam, two doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored for MCC.
Chloe Vermett (Woodstock North) was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Caitlin Pruitt (Richmond-Burton) was 4 for 6 with a triple, double, two RBIs and three runs, and Mackenzie Scully (Prairie Ridge) drove in three.
Vikki Schulte (Huntley) drove in two runs, Lena Rodgers (2 for 3) scored four runs, and Peyton Atwater (McHenry) and Baylee Snell (Crystal Lake Central) each had two hits.