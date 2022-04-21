Girls soccer: Richmond-Burton defeats Woodstock to stay perfect in KRC

Richmond-Burton's Reese Frericks has the ball kicked away by Woodstock's Lily Novelle, right, and Woodstock's Reese Freund, left, during a Kishwaukee River Conference soccer match Wednesday, April 30, 2022, between Richmond-Burton and Woodstock at Creekside Middle School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )