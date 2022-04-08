Softball notes: Cary-Grove enjoying early-season success

Cary-Grove took its lumps last season as a young and inexperienced team still learning to compete.
The Trojans had a 5-21 record, with only one win outside of the Fox Valley Conference, but already feel as if they’ve come a long way.
So far, C-G is off to a good start with a 3-2 record and is half way to its conference win total (four) from last year. The Trojans defeated Dundee-Crown, 11-1, in their FVC opener on Monday and Crystal Lake South, 12-5, on Tuesday.
South, especially, was a big test for C-G. The Gators finished six games ahead of the Trojans in the conference standings last season, and neither of their regular-season meetings were particularly close.
Trojans coach Tammy Olson is encouraged by the early results.
“We have a tough conference, but they are ready and they have the potential to be really good,” Olson said. “They gained a lot of experience last season, they kind of had no choice. They are so much better than last year. Let’s hope we can keep it going in the right direction.”
Starting center fielder Gwenn Moran is the only senior on the roster, which is mostly underclassmen with seven sophomores and four freshmen.
One of those underclassmen, sophomore Becca Weaver, emerged as one of C-G’s top pitchers last year, striking out 76 batters, hitting .384 and scoring 20 runs. She again will be counted on to lead C-G in the circle.
Weaver, who made the Northwest Herald All-Area team as a freshman, along with catcher Madilynn Crick, believes last year’s growing pains will go a long way. C-G did get to enjoy some postseason success last year with a win in its playoff opener.
“I think we’re capable of a lot more than we think and expect from ourselves,” Weaver said. “We’ve grown up and worked hard. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Anderson hopes for better luck, health: Dundee-Crown’s McKayla Anderson suffered a season-ending injury seven games into her freshman season when she slid into home plate and broke three bones in her hand.
Anderson, now a sophomore, started Monday’s FVC game against Cary-Grove but felt sick and had to leave early, leaving D-C with only eight position players in the sixth inning. Anderson also missed Tuesday’s game against Hampshire.
Anderson, when healthy, is someone D-C coach Tracy Beatty expects to be a difference-maker in the circle and in the lineup for the Chargers, who finished winless in FVC play a year ago. She got off to a strong start last season before breaking her hand and still finished as the team leader in home runs (four) and RBIs (nine).
“She’s the kind of player that gives 110% every time her cleats hit the dirt,” Beatty said. “I think that focus and that determination is something that’s contagious for all of us. She’s not only a solid pitcher, but she’s a smart softball player. You get great defense from her along with her pitching. Offensively, she’s really solid.”
Hudgens returns for Raiders: Clara Hudgens made her season debut for Huntley last week after a nine-month recovery from ACL surgery. The Red Raiders junior suffered the injury in a tournament the weekend after Huntley took third at the Class 4A state tournament.
Hudgens was an All-Area second-team selection last season and hit leadoff in Huntley’s 10-2 FVC victory over McHenry on Tuesday. She was one of the team’s top hitters as a sophomore with a .386 batting average, 33 runs scored, 21 RBIs and 16 steals.
Hudgens still has been wearing a knee brace while playing the field.
The Raiders are just excited to have their center fielder back. Hudgens had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 7-1 win over Sacred-Heart Griffin on Saturday.
“She’s a huge energy boost,” Raiders coach Mark Petryniec said. “She was frustrated sitting on the bench, but she’s come back and she’s done well for us. She worked really hard in her recovery. She’s another slap hitter in our arsenal to get things going. It gives us a lot of options offensively.”
Holtz pitches second no-no: Richmond-Burton freshman Hailey Holtz threw her second no-hitter of the season on Tuesday, striking out 15 batters and walking two in a 6-0 Kishwaukee River Conference victory against Woodstock.
Holtz, who matched her season high in strikeouts, now has 45 strikeouts and six walks over 21 1/3 innings. She pitched a four-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 16-0 win against Boylan on April 21.
After further review: McHenry scored its first run against Huntley in strange fashion Tuesday when a Raiders’ relay throw from the outfield was missed at third and went into the Warriors’ dugout. The ball appeared to bounce off of a bucket and went back onto the field of play.
But that wasn’t the strangest part.
McHenry’s Channing Keppy, who was going from first to third, and Huntley third baseman Madi Smith met and collided at the bag and also knocked over the home plate umpire, who ran over to third in anticipation of a close play.
Play continued and confusion ensued when the ball bounced back on the field. Keppy got up, ran for home and was thrown out with the umpire still on the ground at third base. After the umpire returned to his feet, the two umps gathered and ruled the ball went out of play and Keppy was awarded home for the Warriors’ first run.
All or nothing: Hampshire (3-2) has averaged over 15 runs a game in its three wins against Woodstock, Hoffman Estates and Dundee-Crown and has scored only one run combined in losses against Belvidere North and Yorkville.
The Whip-Purs busted out for 17 hits in an FVC-opening win over Dundee-Crown, 16-1, with six of nine regulars collecting multiple hits on Tuesday. Elyse Garcia had a 4-for-4 day with a homer and four RBIs.
Hampshire had a season-high 21 runs against Woodstock on March 21. Bria Riebel was 5 for 5 that game with five RBIs. The Whips are already halfway to their win total from last season, when they finished 6-18.