High school football: Crystal Lake Central beats Grant

CRYSTAL LAKE – After missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years, Crystal Lake Central knew it had to make some changes.

It was commonplace last season to see the opposing defense stack nine in the box to stop the Tigers' running attack.

So this season, they have shifted away from a run-heavy double-wing set to a more balanced spread offense. The result: Crystal Lake Central crushed the Grant Bulldogs 42-7.

Though Grant held close early, trailing 14-7 at halftime, Crystal Lake Central came out dominant in the second half, wearing down the Bulldog defense with a stout offensive line led by junior Wyatt Blake.

Junior quarterback Jake Staples was the offensive star of the game, throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another. Particularly impressive was his second half drive, in which he connected with junior wide receiver Christian Crociata on four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Vinson May balanced the attack, running for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Grant's lone touchdown came on a dazzling 82-yard kick return by senior Isaac Jaime.

"We needed to be able to throw equally as well as run, keep the defense off balance," Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. "We didn't want to be a one-trick pony. Our kids believe in this program. They bought into the vision. Our theme this year is Rise as One.

"We faced some early adversity and rose above it. We don't care who gets the credit. Everyone has bought into it. We are getting closer all the time. We are a team.:

If tonight is any indication, the Tigers' transition will a success.

UNSUNG HERO

Braden Bisram

Crystal Lake Central, jr., Running Back

Late in the third quarter, on his first carry of the season, the Tigers' backup burst up the middle, cut right and streaked down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Following Bisram’s big run, the Grant fans began repeatedly chanting to their team “We still love you!” It became an oft-chanted refrain for the remainder of the game.