Three Top Destinations for a Fall Getaway

Summer may have just arrived, but now is the time to start thinking about your autumn getaway, especially if you want to head abroad. While international travel in the fall can mean fewer crowds and milder weather, popular spots book up fast. Planning now ensures you can secure the best flights, local transit, and accommodations before they fill up. Wondering where to go? Here are three great destinations to consider for your fall vacation:

1. Japan (Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka). You’ve likely heard all about spring cherry blossoms, but fall in Japan is also spectacular. From late October through November, beautiful red maple leaves add color to everything from historic temples to vibrant city blocks. Advance planning is essential to secure hotel rooms, coordinate bullet train tickets between the cities, and beat the daily crowds.

2. Tuscany, Italy. October is a great time to visit Italy’s countryside for the food and scenery. Additionally, the vineyards are at their peak during the annual grape and olive harvests. However, a trip here requires some extra planning to map out driving routes, book vineyard tours, and arrange local transportation.

3. Munich, Germany. While fall usually means fewer crowds in most places, Munich is busy in late September due to Oktoberfest. Even so, if you haven’t gone, it’s worth a trip to experience the festival, visit local castles, and enjoy the autumn weather. Just keep in mind that hotels fill up months in advance, so you will want an expert to help book your lodging and coordinate your travel.

Ready to start planning your autumn getaway? Let Crystal Lake Travel handle the logistics. From booking international flights to sorting out local transportation and lodging, their team can manage all the details for you.

For more information, visit https://www.crystallaketravel.com/.

Crystal Lake Travel

13 Crystal Lake Plaza

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815.459.2500

https://www.crystallaketravel.com/

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