Farmer's Market at The Dole - Summer is in Full Swing at The Dole (Provide)

June is offering events designed to bring the community together through music, art, food, and family fun. From award-winning outdoor experiences to creative cultural events, there is always something happening on the historic grounds of the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake.

Visit the popular Farmers Market+ at The Dole, every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests can enjoy more than 80+ farmers, food producers, and artisans while relaxing on the lawn with live music, food trucks, brunch beverages, and family-friendly entertainment. The Market+ has become known for offering much more than a traditional farmers market experience, including complimentary balloon creations, face painting, roaming characters, oversized picnic seating, and pet-friendly fun. Guests can also enjoy signature beverages like the popular “Market+ Mary” along with mimosas, coffee drinks, and mock & cocktails from the Market+ Bar.

June 19th brings “Bourbon, Bites & Cigars” in Lou’s Lounge .

Guests can enjoy an evening designed around premium bourbons, savory food pairings, hand-rolled cigars, and relaxed conversation in one of The Dole’s most distinctive gathering spaces. The event offers a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere that is perfect for a night out!

The Senior Social—Beginning June 8th at Noon—NEW Programming!

Come gather at The Dole on Mondays for a meet-up! Make new friends, have coffee and conversation—it’s FREE! Play board games or card games (all provided). The Dole will also provide coffee, tea, water, and soda. On June 8th, snacks will be provided for the inaugural gathering, too! Whether you’re new to the area, widowed, divorced, or would just like to grow your circle of friends (couples, too!)…this is for you. Gathering at The Dole is what The Dole is meant for!

For more info, please visit: TheDole.org/events.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo