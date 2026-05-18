Raue Center For The Arts - A Home for Every Story: The Next 25 Years at Raue Center (provided)

Crystal Lake is our stage. You are our ensemble.

For twenty-five years, Raue Center has been more than a building; it’s been a vibrant pulse in the cultural fabric of our Northwest suburbs. We’ve always believed that the arts should be a space for all, offering a variety of choices that appeal to our community—and a draw for visitors—a place where one in five of our patrons joins us from across the county line to witness the magic of a live performance.

Our Future is Historic

While we’ve secured the future of our 94-year-old home through a dedicated partnership with the City of Crystal Lake, a theater is only as alive as the stories told inside it. Maintenance keeps the lights on, but your support keeps the soul of the theater beating.

The Shift to 2026: From Surviving to Thriving

Recent shifts in traditional funding have created a gap in our programming, but we see this as an opportunity to build something more just, open, and resilient. We aren’t just looking to “offset losses;” we are inviting you to co-author our next chapter.

Your Impact, Simplified

We aim to raise $30,000 over the coming months to fuel:

The Next Generation: Sustaining our educational programs and scholarships for young artists to find their voices.

Sustaining our educational programs and scholarships for young artists to find their voices. Exceptional Art: Continuing to make Crystal Lake proud with high quality arts programming and names that draw visitors from outside the county lines.

Continuing to make Crystal Lake proud with high quality arts programming and names that draw visitors from outside the county lines. Accessible Memberships: Keeping our membership rates low and creating more opportunities to see great shows at a reasonable cost.

Keeping our membership rates low and creating more opportunities to see great shows at a reasonable cost. Community Outreach: Creating programs that engage children, veterans, local community groups, regional non-profits, and more.

Join the Circle

A tax-deductible gift today isn’t just a donation; it’s an extended commitment to our community’s creative health. Together, let’s ensure the next 25 years are even more daring than the last.

With gratitude,

Richard Kuranda

Executive Director, Founding Artistic Director, Raue Center For The Arts

Please consider a recurring gift—the most powerful way to sustain our mission year-round. Join the dozens of patrons whom have already made pledges and choose a monthly or yearly gift when you donate online at rauecenter.org!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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