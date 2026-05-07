Why Choose Fox Run Senior Apartments for Your Next Chapter

Finding the right place to call home after age 55 is about more than just comfort. It is about connection, convenience, and peace of mind. Fox Run Senior Apartments, managed by One Clover, offers a lifestyle designed to bring all of these elements together in one welcoming community.

One of the most meaningful benefits of living at Fox Run is the strong sense of friendship and belonging. Residents enjoy a full calendar of activities that encourages social interaction and keeps each day engaging. Whether gathering in the community room for scheduled events, relaxing at the coffee bar, or enjoying friendly competition in the game room with shuffleboard, chess, or cards, there are countless ways to stay connected. Additional amenities like the on-site salon and fitness center make it easy to look and feel your best without ever leaving home.

Daily living is made simple and stress free. With all utilities included, plus internet and cable, residents can enjoy predictable expenses with no surprise bills. The community also offers 24/7 emergency maintenance, ensuring help is always available when needed. Safety is a top priority, with controlled building access and emergency pull-cords in both bathrooms and bedrooms, providing added reassurance for residents and their families.

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed for comfort and independence. Features such as a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast area, in-unit full-size washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony create a true sense of home. Brand-new construction and modern appliances add to the appeal, offering a fresh and comfortable living space.

For those considering a move, there has never been a better time. Fox Run is currently offering a move-in special with the first two full months of rent completely free, making this an ideal opportunity to experience everything the community has to offer.

For more information about how to make Fox Run Senior Apartments your new home, please contact:

Fox Run Senior Apartments / One Clover

731 E Terra Cotta Ave.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4208

Email: foxrun@oneclover.com

https://oneclover.com/senior-apartments/fox-run-senior-apartments/