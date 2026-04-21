United Way of Greater McHenry County Appreciates Your Support!

The United Way of Greater McHenry County has played a vital role in serving our community for 60 years, yet many people are unaware of its mission and impact. While each United Way focuses upon the greatest needs of its local community, the shared mission is to mobilize the caring power of community so that all can thrive.

In McHenry County, our local United Way collaborates with donors, employers, municipalities, and other non-profits to ensure that high-quality resources are available to increase the quality of life for McHenry County residents. The programs supported range from those that help children, beginning at birth, to programs that increase senior vitality, independence, and dignity.

“Life can throw a lot at us and change in an instant,” said President and CEO Jamie Maravich. “Having local resources available to provide a helping hand-up is vitally important. It translates into a higher quality of life for the person or family utilizing the services, while making the community healthier, safer, and stronger overall.”

Our local United Way raises funds to provide services like the 24-hour 211 Hotline, which provides information on where to find non-emergency programs and resources, and to pay for books for all children in the county from birth to age five (mailed every month from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library).

Our organization also serves on several panels that strive to increase the quality of life and services available to all residents for things like broadband expansion, food security, transportation, and housing.

Our local United Way provides grant funding to vetted programs at local non-profit partner agencies. Community volunteers review the applications and presentations to determine how the funds raised each year should be directed towards each program in order to best serve the community.

The funding allocation panels are taking place in May. The more money raised, the greater the impact on our community.

If you’d like to support our United Way, please visit uwmchenry.org .

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org

United Way of Greater McHenry County logo