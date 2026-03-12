Why You Should Start Planning Next Year’s Spring Break Now

While you’ve probably just put away your winter coats for the season and spring has only just begun, it’s already the best time to start thinking about your Spring Break vacation for next year.

It might feel a bit early to talk about 2027, but if you want to avoid overpaying or settling for a hotel you don’t actually like, here are three reasons to start planning now:

1. You’ll lock in better prices. Travel costs usually go up as airplanes and hotels fill up. By picking dates now, travelers get ahead of the crowd and grab those early rates that disappear by the time everyone else starts searching in the fall. This isn’t just about saving a few bucks. It can often mean saving hundreds on airfare alone.

2. You get first dibs on the best spots. It is a common frustration to find the perfect resort only to realize the best rooms were booked months ago. When a trip is planned a year in advance, the calendar is wide open. Whether it’s a specific oceanfront suite or a rental house big enough for the whole family, the early planners get to choose their top pick rather than settling for whatever is left over.

3. You will have one less thing to worry about. There’s a nice sense of relief that comes with checking a big task off the to-do list. Once the deposit is down, the hard part is over. Instead of spending the next year stressed out and scrolling through travel sites while prices spike, the vacation is already set and ready to go.

Want help planning your Spring Break getaway?

For more information, visit https://www.crystallaketravel.com/ .

