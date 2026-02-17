Unlock Your Creativity: RCSA Winter/Spring 2026 Classes Are Now Enrolling!

Whether you’re 7 or 70, Raue Center For The Arts has a class to spark your imagination! From acting, dance, and improv to voiceover and stand-up comedy, RCSA’s Winter/Spring 2026 lineup offers something for everyone. Classes are designed for all skill levels in a fun, supportive environment—and many culminate in a showcase so students can shine on stage.
Spring Break Spotlight
Dancing Through Life – A Musical Theatre Workshop (Ages 7–18) March 23–26, 2026 | Showcase March 27
- Spend spring break singing, dancing, and living your best musical theatre life! Led by Christina Giorgi, this high-energy, four-day workshop blends show tunes, dynamic choreography, and acting games in a welcoming environment for all experience levels. The week wraps up with a fun, low-pressure student showcase for family and friends.
Youth & Teen Highlights:
- Musical Theatre Dance (7–15): Apr 6 – May 11 (Mondays)
- Foundations of Musical Theatre (7–13): Mar 24 – May 5 (Tuesdays)
- Acting Fundamentals (7–12): Mar 31 – May 5 (Tuesdays)
- Acting on Camera (11–18): Apr 1 – May 6 (Wednesdays)
- Improv: Advanced (13–18): Apr 1 – May 6 (Wednesdays)
- Voice Over Acting (10–18): Apr 1 – May 6 (Wednesdays)
- Physical Comedy Acting (9–16): Mar 26 – May 7 (Thursdays)
- Fosse Dance: Style, Swagger & Story (10–18): Apr 2 – May 7 (Thursdays)
Adult & 60+ Classes:
- Sitting Down to Stand Up (18+): Mar 16 – Apr 13 (Mondays)
- Adult Acting: Comedy (18+): Feb 26 – Apr 30 (Thursdays)
- Encore Acting: Storytelling (60+): Apr 4 – May 9 (Saturdays)
Spots are limited and classes fill quickly—enroll now and step into a season of creativity, confidence, and fun.
Register today: https://www.rauecenter.org/education
For more information, please contact:
Raue Center For The Arts
26 N. Williams St.
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Phone: 815-356-9212