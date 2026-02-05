Heart Health Month: How Better Sleep Supports a Healthier Heart

Heart Health Month is a perfect time to focus on habits that protect your heart, and quality sleep is one of the most important yet overlooked factors. While diet and exercise often get the spotlight, sleep plays a powerful role in keeping the heart strong and resilient. When sleep suffers, the heart often feels the effects.

Consistently poor sleep has been linked to higher blood pressure, increased stress hormones, weight gain, and inflammation, all of which place extra strain on the cardiovascular system. During deep sleep, the body works to regulate heart rate, repair blood vessels, and restore balance to essential systems. Without enough restorative sleep, the heart does not get the recovery time it needs to function at its best.

Comfort and proper support are essential for achieving quality rest. An aging or unsupportive mattress can lead to frequent waking, pressure points, and poor spinal alignment, which disrupt sleep cycles throughout the night. Tossing and turning not only leaves you tired the next day but can also interfere with the natural rhythms that support heart health.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, sleep is viewed as a foundation of overall wellness. A mattress that properly supports your body helps reduce discomfort, encourages deeper sleep, and allows your heart rate and blood pressure to naturally lower overnight. Over time, this nightly reset can make a meaningful difference in long term cardiovascular health.

Sleep also supports healthy lifestyle choices. Well rested individuals are more likely to stay active, manage stress effectively, and make better nutrition decisions, all of which benefit the heart.

During Heart Health Month, consider sleep as an essential part of caring for your heart. Investing in better rest is not a luxury. It is a proactive step toward a healthier heart, improved energy, and a better quality of life every day.

