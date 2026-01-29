Divorce Season Begins: What to Know

January is divorce season, and we are in full swing. After getting through the holidays, people are ready to take the next steps. Here are some things for you to do to prepare for the process.

Obtain copies of important documents like social security cards, birth certificates, paternity acknowledgements, death certificates, and car titles.

Establish an email account that is secure with a password and security questions that your partner will not know.

Obtain a copy of your credit report—the full version. Do not order a copy of your partner’s report!

Download and save banking, mortgage, investment, and credit account statements to a jump drive. At least one year’s worth (and more) if they are available online. Copy or scan paper statements that you have at home.

Check with former employers to confirm what retirement benefits you had and have.

Scan and save any estate planning documents such as wills, trusts, and inheritance documents.

Download, copy, and scan photos and videos.

This is the time to stop arguing, debating, or even trying to persuade your partner. No topic is worth it. You will not succeed in proving your case. Do not risk an escalation so that someone is forced to be out of the house. You are the last person in the world who will be able to convince them of anything and they will also not persuade you. Do not waste your time, energy, emotions, and safety.

Do not plan on having anyone move out of the house. Breakups go faster if you are both in the same home. This makes the breakup less expensive as well.

Do not go directly to the courthouse. It is much less expensive and combative if you try to negotiate and work things out before anything is filed with the court. All of the things that a court can do, you can also agree to do with much less expense.

