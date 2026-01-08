Farmers Market+ At The Dole - January is in Full Swing at The Dole! (Provided)

Don’t hibernate after the holidays, The Dole’s calendar will inspire you to come out and join in on the fun!

JAN 9 : Joe Fisher’s Nebraska: Live is a haunting, intimate, live performance of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 acoustic masterpiece. Joe delivers the full Nebraska album, stripped down to its bare essence. He weaves in stories and insights about the headlines, heartbreaks, and characters that inspired Springsteen’s most personal record. This event takes place in Lou’s Lounge at The Dole. Visit thedole.org/events for more info. Tickets are available HERE

JAN 11 : Farmers Market+ is open from 10 a.m. - 2p.m. BB & The Honey is the entertainment sponsored by BCU, with 50+ farmers, food purveyors, and artisans as well. Also open during Farmers Market+ is Lou’s Lounge on the lower level, where you can have lunch and watch the football game and enjoy a refreshing brunch beverage.

JAN 23 : NMP 4th Fridays Art Show is BACK after the holiday break. $10 per person to enter—cash only—ATM onsite. Children 12 and under are free with an adult. Three exhibits—art [all media], a photo exhibit, and a featured solo artist show. Also enjoy live music on two stages in two separate galleries.

Wine-Cocktails-Soft drinks (credit/debit and all forms of mobile pay accepted)—roving snacks on trays—cool culture—historic building.

JAN 24 : Kickin’ it with Carol—Encore Event—Line Dance Instruction. This event is perfect for all levels and even for couples. It is held in the ballroom, with Brothers BBQ food truck onsite from 6 - 9p.m. and handcrafted cocktails available for purchase. $5 cover. Purchase your tickets now for convenience at entry.

JAN 25 : Farmers Market+ is open from 10 a.m. - 2p.m. Kayla Seeber (Yes! She was on The Voice) will be the live entertainment this week, sponsored by BCU. All other details are the same as Jan 11.

