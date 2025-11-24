Kitchen Sink Disposal Use and Maintenance Tips During the Holidays

The holiday season will be filled with food, family and fun, so the last thing you need is a plumbing emergency. While your kitchen sink garbage disposal is a key asset during a cooking marathon, it can also be a source of jams and clogs if not used correctly. Here are some tips from Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling to keep things running smoothly:

1. Keep the wrong stuff out. Several common items must be kept out of your disposal. Grease, oil, and fat solidify when cold, sticking to blades and pipe walls and potentially creating clogs. Stringy foods like celery, asparagus, and potato peels can wrap around the blades and cause jams. Hard items like coffee grounds, eggshells, fruit pits, and turkey skin and bones should always go in the trash.

2. Try an easy fix for jams. If your disposal suddenly quits, don’t panic. Try this easy fix first: use the Allen wrench that came with the unit to manually turn the flywheel from underneath the sink and attempt to clear the jam. Once cleared, press the little red reset button on the bottom of the unit. If the jam persists, you can’t find the wrench, or you can’t locate the reset button, call in the experts at Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling.

3. Be proactive. You don’t want your disposal to break down while you’re cooking for your guests. Watch for warning signs that your unit might be about to fail. If your disposal is close to eight years old, it could be time to consider replacing it. If you notice lingering weird smells or odd sounds like grinding or rattling, it could indicate food buildup, a bad seal, or another serious problem.

Don’t let a bad kitchen disposal ruin your holiday spirit. Contact the trusted Duane Blanton team for a check-up or for emergency help by calling (847) 282-3707 or visiting https://duaneblantonplumbing.com/ .

Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling

600 Long Lake Dr

Round Lake, IL 60073

Ph: (847) 282-3707

myblantonservices.com

Duane Blanton Plumbing Sewer Heating & Cooling logo