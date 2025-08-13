Crystal Lake Travel Celebrates 65 Years of Community and Adventure

For more than six decades, Crystal Lake Travel has served as a cornerstone business, helping the community explore the world and create lifelong memories.

Now, as the agency celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2025, owner Patty DeRoo reflects on a legacy built on trust and looks toward a future of continued growth and adventure.

“It’s truly an honor,” DeRoo said. “Being part of the Crystal Lake community for over 65 years means we’ve had the privilege of building lasting relationships across generations. We’ve watched families grow, celebrated milestones, and helped create unforgettable memories and trips through travel. Being a cornerstone business in Crystal Lake isn’t just about longevity — it’s about trust, connection, and giving back to the community that has supported us every step of the way. We are so grateful to our clients.”

This deep community connection is being formally recognized. The business will be honored with the “Pride in Crystal Lake Award” from the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 20, as well as an award from the City of Crystal Lake on its anniversary.

For DeRoo, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the excitement in someone’s eyes when a dream trip becomes reality. “Whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, a romantic getaway, or a much-needed family vacation, we love being part of those moments. Knowing that we’ve helped create memories that will last a lifetime — that’s the true joy of what we do,” she said.

Looking ahead, DeRoo is focused on improving customer experiences.“We’re constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of our clients, whether it’s through personalized travel planning, keeping up with the latest destinations and experiences, or using new technology to make the process even smoother,” she said. “Our commitment remains the same, delivering exceptional service and unforgettable travel experiences. We hope to continue to keep the travel industry thriving in town, and knock a few more countries off our own bucket lists as well.”

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Lake Travel

13 Crystal Lake Plaza

Crystal Lake,IL 60014

Ph: 815-459-2500

https://www.crystallaketravel.com/

Crystal Lake Travel Sponsored Logo