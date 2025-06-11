Best-in-Class Memory Care at Melody Living Lake in the Hills

As the demand for specialized memory care grows, Melody Living’s Memory Care neighborhood in Lake in the Hills is going above and beyond by meeting the needs of residents with heart-centered approaches that honor each individual’s personal journey.​

Cognitive decline from conditions like Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia can deeply impact daily life and a family’s peace of mind. At Melody Living, memory care goes beyond safety—it’s about connection, dignity, and purposeful living.​

Our award-winning care team, specially trained in Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, creates personalized experiences for every resident, starting with tailored care plans that consider medical needs, cognitive abilities, and personal preferences.​

A “Residents First” Approach

Our secured memory care neighborhood is intentionally calming, thoughtfully designed, and full of life. Residents enjoy:​

Private suites with roll-in showers and luxury finishes

Secure access with electronic key locks for added peace of mind

Therapeutic activities like puzzles, reminiscence therapy, music, and art classes

Hands-on options like gardening, arts and crafts, and cooking classes

Group outings and social events that promote friendship and community​

Everything we do is rooted in the 8 Dimensions of Wellness, from intellectual and emotional support to physical engagement and spiritual enrichment.​ We understand that the journey doesn’t end when a loved one moves into memory care—it evolves.

Melody Living provides support for families through:​

Educational workshops and resource guides

Family support groups and counseling

Consistent communication and involvement in care planning​

Discover the Melody Living Difference

If you’re exploring memory care options in Lake in the Hills, we invite you to discover what makes Melody Living Memory Care so special. If you’re not sure whether Memory Care or Assisted Living is right for your loved one, ask us about our Melody Bridge Program .

Melody Living Lake in the Hills

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Ph: ​(847) 957-7070​

www.melodylivinglith.com