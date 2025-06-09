Raue Center For The Arts Makes the Summer Fun with Movie & Game Night!

The fun starts in June. Don’t miss out!

Disney-Themed Trivia Night - June 20 at7 p.m.

Join us for a magical evening of fun and friendly competition at our Disney-Themed Trivia Night! Test your knowledge of films, beloved characters, theme parks, and unforgettable songs. Costumes encouraged, and prizes await the top teams!

Lilo & Stitch- June 21 at2 p.m.

Get more of your Disney fix with Lilo & Stitch, a heartwarming animated film about a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a mischievous alien disguised as a dog, leading to an unforgettable story about family and belonging.

Mamma Mia! Sing-along - June 28 at7 p.m.

Join us for a Mamma Mia!movie sing-along —belt out your favorite ABBA hits, dance in your seat, and enjoy the feel-good movie musical with fellow fans. Costumes encouraged!

Introducing Raue Center’s Open Mic Night!- July 2 at 7 p.m.

Got a story to tell? A song to sing? A joke to crack? Here’s your chance to step up and share it with the community.

Hard Miles- Film Screening - August 1 at 7 p.m.

Get inspired with Hard Miles, an inspiring drama based on a true story, following a group of at-risk teens and their counselor as they embark on a transformative cross-country bike ride that tests their limits and builds unbreakable bonds.

The Sandlot- August 8 at7 p.m.

Don’t miss The Sandlot, a coming-of-age sports comedy film about a group of boys who bond over baseball during the summer of 1962.

The Princess Bride- August 14 at 7 p.m.

Relive the magic of this fantasy adventure film that blends romance, comedy, and action with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and a fairy tale charm.

Singo - August 28 at6 p.m.Think you know music? Come play Singo, a fun game that combines music trivia with Bingo. No singing required! (18+ only).

