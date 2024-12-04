Give Yourself the Gift of a New Mattress

The holiday season is the perfect time to treat yourself to something genuinely transformative — a new mattress. While gifts for others are often at the top of your mind, investing in your comfort and health can make all the difference in feeling refreshed in the new year. At Verlo Mattress Factory in Crystal Lake, you’ll find custom-crafted mattresses tailored to deliver the best sleep of your life.

Why Upgrade to a New Mattress?

Your Sleep Quality Deserves It A mattress older than 7-10 years can lose its support, leading to restless nights and aches and pains when you wake up. A new mattress from Verlo can provide the comfort and alignment your body craves, ensuring deeper, more restorative sleep.



Say Goodbye to Allergens Over time, mattresses can accumulate dust mites and allergens, which can disrupt sleep and impact health. Replacing your mattress is a simple step toward a cleaner, healthier sleep environment.



Custom Comfort, Just for You Not all mattresses are created equal, so Verlo offers personalized options to meet your specific sleep needs. Whether you prefer a plush feel or firmer support, their local experts can customize your mattress so it's your perfect match.



A Fresh Start for the New Year The holidays are a time of renewal, and waking up well-rested can boost your productivity and overall happiness.



When you choose Verlo, you’re not just buying a mattress—you’re investing in better nights and brighter days. Our expert craftsmanship and local manufacturing mean you’ll get a high-quality product built to last.

This holiday season, prioritize your comfort with a new mattress from Verlo Mattress Factory. Visit our showroom or explore custom options online to find your dream mattress today. Make this the year you give yourself the gift of great sleep.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/