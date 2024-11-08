Kicking off November at The Dole

Lou’s Lounge Jazz Series at The Dole

Step into the past, 1925 to be exact! That was the year the Crystal Lake Country Club completed the addition on the original Dole Mansion, during Prohibition.

With the addition, there was a rooftop terrace accessible from the grand dining room/ballroom. Lou’s Lounge is underground below the rooftop terrace. What was this room used for 100 years ago? Hmmm…something to ponder!

The room has been dedicated to “Lou,” as in Eliza Louise ‘Lou’ Ringling, who created the Crystal Lake Country Club. It has a speakeasy vibe, as a nod to the past.

Lou’s is only open for ticketed events or private parties, so take the opportunity to experience this unique venue tonight!

Friday, November 8 with Live Jazz featuring the StanDards Jazz Project. More Info and tickets available online or at the door. Visit thedole.org/events .

Farmers Market+ at The Dole Opens the Indoor Market This Sunday

The wait is over! The Indoor Market is opening Sunday, November 10th at the same time and same place as the Outdoor Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake, where 50+ Farmers, Food Purveyors, and Artisans will set up shop in the beautiful and historic Dole Mansion.

Many also participate in the Summer Outdoor Farmers Market at The Dole, so you will likely be able to find your favorite items throughout the fall and winter, and into the spring months, too!

Live music featuring Cork ‘n Classics provides the perfect backdrop to your Sip & Shop experience, or take a seat at one of the high-top tables and enjoy brunch or lunch while watching the football game!

This Farmers Market is like no other, in a beautiful historic building which is also like no other!

PARKING IS FREE.

For more information, please visit FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo