This Weekend at The Dole!

Fall festivities are in the air, and The Dole is the place to be!

Tonight marks the finale of NMP 4th Fridays Art Show for 2024. 6-9 p.m. $10 Adults. Kids 17 & under are FREE with a paid adult. This event will feature four exhibits – Art (all media), Photo Exhibit, Featured Solo Artist Show, and Award Winners Extended.

Additional perks include live music on two stages and complimentary roving nibbles. Wine, beer, and spirits will be available for purchase (accepting electronic & mobile pay options).

Vote for your favorites by 8 p.m. Awards announced at 8:15/8:30. Then make your way downstairs to Lou’s Lounge.

From 8 – 11 p.m., visit Lou’s Lounge, where the evening continues with our Singer/Songwriter Showcase featuring Mark Sengstock! If you attended the Art Show, your entry into Lou’s Lounge is included. Otherwise, tickets are $5 online/door. Must be 21. Complimentary nibbles included.

This Sunday is the last FARMERS MARKET+ of the outdoor season, which concludes with the 4th Annual Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt! Parking is FREE (even on the Dole property!)

Dress up your little ones, your pooch, and yourself! It’s fun for the whole family! You win treats along the way when you find the icon on a vendor’s booth. Once your scavenger hunt card is filled, turn the card in at the Info Booth for a prize!

Plus…food trucks, brunch beverages, complimentary Face Painting & Balloons, and last but not least, Halloween Mood Music provided by Entertainment Media, LLC. The weather forecast looks perfect, too!

Mark your calendar for November 10th, Opening Day for the Indoor FARMERS MARKET+ with over 50 of your favorite farmers and food purveyors!

We will enjoy locally-raised beef, poultry, pork, and elk, plus eggs, cheeses, veggies, and so much more until we are back outdoors next spring.

For more information or tickets, visit: www.thedole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo