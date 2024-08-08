Low-Impact Workouts Help Seniors Stay Active

All older adults can benefit from regular physical activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can positively impact physical health, as well as mental and emotional well-being. Here are some of the best low-impact exercises for seniors:

Stretching. Stretching offers numerous benefits for older adults. It can help maintain flexibility, reduce the risk of falls, alleviate chronic pain, and lower stress levels. It also improves blood circulation, concentration, and energy levels while enhancing posture.

Yoga. A great thing about Yoga is that the poses can be adapted to fit anyone’s abilities, regardless of fitness level, body type, or age. This makes Yoga accessible to those with limited mobility or chronic pain. Even simple poses help cultivate balance, mindfulness, and deep breathing, all of which are essential for overall well-being, especially for older adults.

Swimming. Swimming provides a low-impact cardio workout that is gentle on the knees and ankles. Additionally, aquatic exercise can strengthen muscles and improve joint flexibility, serving as an excellent foundation for more intense physical activities.

Pilates. Pilates offers an effective workout while being gentle on joints. Pilates’ focus is on core strength, which is crucial for improving balance and stability. The practice has also demonstrated effectiveness in reducing symptoms associated with arthritis, MS, and Parkinson’s Disease. Many exercises can be done seated or lying down.

Elderwerks Educational Services offers a Stepping Out to Fitness Challenge for anyone who wants to improve their health and have fun. You input your preferred exercise on your monthly fitness log and submit it every 30 days for a chance to win a prize!

All types of exercise are allowed. The Challenge provides motivation and socialization, is FREE, and was designed for all fitness levels. Participants also receive a Stepping Out to Fitness t-shirt!

For more information, please visit https://www.elderwerks.org/specialevent.aspx , or contact:

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway : Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

