Teachers’ Lounge Comedy Takes Us Back to School!

On Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., ​don’t be tardy for Teachers​' Lounge Comedy​, a hilarious comedy show where professional ​stand-up comics​-turned-teachers​ share their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life​. From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, teachers​/comedians ​Bill Gorgo, Tim Cavanagh, Michelle Krajecki, and Chastity Washington provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of ​being an educator. It’s A+ comedy!

Bill Gorgo is an award-winning storyteller, has been active in talk radio, and taught dramatic arts to grades 6-12. Currently, he teaches stand-up comedy classes and mentors several young comedians. And be sure to ask him about being part of creating a terrific cookbook, Life Beyond Takeout.

Tim Cavanagh taught religion at an all-girls Catholic high school. At night, he broke into comedy at Zanies, Chicago’s best comedy club. Soon his funny songs were being heard nationally on the legendary Dr. Demento radio show. Since 1996, Tim has been a regular guest on the award-winning Bob & Tom radio show, which is heard nationwide on 130-plus stations. He can currently be heard on the show doing his recurring segment, “Tim Cavanagh’s Cavalcade of Celebrity Birthdays.” Tim has been featured on an ABC-TV prime time comedy special, as well as on Comedy Central, Showtime, and WGN America.

Michelle Krajecki is a former teacher-turned-stand-up comic. Born and raised in Chicago, she taught Special Education and also subbed in all grade levels in the public school system. She can be seen in clubs (including Zanies and The Laugh Factory), churches, and corporate events. She is a core member of The High Fiber Comedy Show. Michelle is currently touring with Boomer Broads Comedy. Her comedy has been described as observational, relatable, and hilarious. For more information, visit michelleKcomedy.com .

Comedian Chastity Washington uses comedy in her daily life to educate, motivate, and entertain. Chastity is a school teacher, actress, writer, dancer, and successful stand-up comedian. She is an NBC Diversity Finalist and an HBO Comedy Wings winner. She has been seen on BET Comic View, HBO Def Jam at Montreal, Just for Laughs, and the Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest. Chastity is a regular at the Laugh Factory Chicago and Comedians You Should Know. Chastity has opened for Tommy Davidson, Sommore, David Mann, Vince Carone, Charlie Berens, and Roy Wood Jr. Her first stand-up special Live at Dandy was recently released on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and YouTube movies.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo