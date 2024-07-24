Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley: Strengthening Communities and Empowering Youth

The Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) has been fostering positive change in the lives of children and families across North Central Illinois since 1976.

Throughout its rich history, YSB has left an indelible mark on the community, particularly for children affected by abuse, neglect, and poverty. By providing case management, counseling, outreach, and support services, YSB has become a beacon of hope, empowering vulnerable youth to break free from the cycle of abuse and neglect.

YSB’s services span 20 counties in North Central Illinois, reaching thousands of individuals annually. Their services in McHenry County focus on keeping families together with Intact Family Services and Foster Care placement and services for children unable to remain safely at home.

An example of resilience and transformation in the foster care system is that of Wendy, whose life took an unexpected turn when she lost custody of her four children.

“I lost my four kids, and it was the worst day of my life,” Wendy recalls. “But Alyse from YSB became our caseworker, and she helped us so much, going above and beyond. She’s like a member of our family now!”

Beyond emotional support, YSB provided practical assistance that made a tangible difference in Wendy’s life. She has regained custody of her children, and the family is thriving.

With the dedication of approximately 170 staff members, YSB continues to extend its reach, becoming a symbol of compassion and change in the region. Executive Director Sam Tenuto states, “YSB is committed to creating a better future for the youth and families we serve. We’re able to provide high quality services due to the passion and care displayed by our staff, supporters, and partners.”

To learn more about what YSB does, how to get involved, employment opportunities, and how to donate, please visit our website at www.ysbiv.org or contact us at:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

