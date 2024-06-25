44TH Annual Lakeside Festival at The Dole

It’s that time of year again, when The Dole is gearing up for the 4th of July festivities. The carnival will be rolling into Crystal Lake and the stages will be set up for 4 days of live music, food, drinks, and family fun!

FEST is a community tradition at The Dole, and 2024 marks its 44th year!

Gates open Thursday, July 4th at 12:00 p.m.

Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will take over the Northwest Herald Stage at 1:00 p.m.

The Beach Bum Band performed with Jimmy Buffett for several years. They are not a Buffett tribute band, they also cover Bob Marley, Zac Brown Band, Sublime, Paul Simon, The Beach Boys, and more. Their vibe is Trop-Rock meets Reggae, Surf, and Calypso. What a beachy fun way to kick off FEST!

The other fabulous bands this year are as follows, in the order that they will be performing:

Beyond The Blond, Journeyman, Blooze Brothers, Chicago Experience, Blooze Brothers,

Hi Infidelity, Billy Elton, Don’t Rock the Juke Box, Brass on Fire, Modern Day Romeos, Whiskey Romance, The Crystal Lake Strikers, Radio Gaga, Pirates Over 40, and concluding with Semple!

Carnival rides are open from noon - 11:00 p.m. each day, except for Sunday, when they close at 10:00 p.m. following the fireworks.

There are 15 food vendors to choose from when deciding on lunch and/or dinner. The food vendors accept cash or credit.

The Dole is Cashless for entry fee, drink tickets, and carnival tickets or wristbands.

Debit/Credit or Mobile Pay options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Android Pay, etc. are accepted.

The entire band schedule can be found at thedole.org/events . Click on Lakeside Festival “Full Schedule” for a complete listing of bands, plus information about the Ice Cream Eating Contest, Children’s Bicycle Parade, Super Heroes, Cornhole Tournament, and more.

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo