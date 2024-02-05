Feel the Music with An Evening of Percussion and a Barry Manilow Tribute

An Evening of Percussion with the Crystal Lake Strikers returns to Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. This special night of music will feature the best percussion and drumming groups around! Don’t miss this local fan favorite!

The Evening of Percussion features the performing ensembles of the Crystal Lake Strikers and some surprise guests. You’ll see performers ranging in age from seven to seventy. The Strikers will also award scholarships to local high school students, including the Tim Althoff, William Laskey, and Aaron Shepley Memorial Scholarships.

The Crystal Lake Strikers was formed in the fall of 2007 when three area men sat in a local coffee shop imagining the possibility of forming an organization that would achieve the essential goals of providing a performing outlet for drummers of college age and beyond, as well as supporting and educating aspiring young performers. In the 15 years since, the Strikers have performed in front of millions and have created seven ensembles for area students.

Then on Sunday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m., don’t miss ONE VOICE: The Music of Barry Manilow, with Broadway actor and recording artist Mark Sanders.

Pop icon Barry Manilow has an astonishing 50 chart-topping hits, and Billboard Magazine ranks him as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time. Now, Mark Sanders and his band pay tribute to Manilow’s music with powerful yet personal renditions of your favorites, including “Mandy” and “I Write the Songs,” and they bring the audience to its feet with “Copacabana.”

Mark Sanders is a complete showman. His dynamic stage presence, soaring tenor voice, and emotional connection will make you fall in love with these iconic songs all over again.

