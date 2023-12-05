Five Tips for Surviving Holiday Travel With Kids

Whether you’re going away for a short weekend or a longer getaway this holiday season, traveling with young kids can be overwhelming. But with enough planning and preparation, you can keep the stress low and the fun at an all-time high. Here are some tips for doing just that:

1. Book transportation early

December is peak travel season, which means transportation options for getting to and from the airport, hotel, or attractions, can fill up quickly. Book in advance to make sure you and your family have ways to get around.

2. Pack lightly

If it’s possible, keep luggage to a minimum by consolidating as much as you can. To save as much space as possible in your luggage for other items, plan to have your family members wear bulkier apparel, such as sweaters, puffy coats, and winter boots on the plane.

3. Make a first-aid kit

Active kids can be more susceptible to cuts, scrapes, and other injuries. Make sure to pack an easily accessible First Aid kit in case of emergencies. The kit should contain items such as Band-Aids, antibacterial wipes, antibiotic ointment, anti-itch cream, and pain relievers.

4. Schedule extra time

Everything can take just a little longer when you’re traveling with young kids. To that end, make sure to plan plenty of extra time into your schedule to get to the airport and through security. The Transportation Security Administration recommends getting to the airport two hours before a domestic flight.

5. Consider using a travel agency

Organizing a trip can take a lot of time and planning, especially when kids are involved. Using a travel agency like Crystal Lake Travel can save you time, stress, and even money. The experts at Crystal Lake Travel can help you plan a fantastic holiday vacation!

