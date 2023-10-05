Creative Aging: Exploring New Activities for Seniors

As we age, we can at times get stuck in the mindset that we can’t learn new things. But this is false. Learning new activities helps keep the brain active and can help improve memory. Elderwerks Educational Services offers the following suggestions for seniors who are in need of creative outlets:

1. Painting

Painting is a relaxing way to be creative. There are many methods, such as paint-by-number canvas art, repurposing furniture with new colors and designs, painting birdhouses, adding a splash of color to a wall, or even painting flower pots to provide colorful homes for your blooms.

2. Writing

Writing is therapeutic and can help you work through troubles in your mind. Writing your own story benefits your family and documents history for others to read. If you prefer to keep your writing private, write in a journal to keep your mental notes.

3. Crafting

Crafting, including crocheting, needlepoint, woodworking, pottery, glass-blowing, or making jewelry, candles, cards, and photo collages, are all creative ways to use your skills.

4. Talent

The ability to play an instrument, sing, dance, or be an actor in a play lies within all of us and is a great way to share your talent. Additionally, teaching others to use a computer, work with tools, or cook/bake can be very fulfilling.

There are many ways to be creative, continue using your skillset, and bring some joy to others while doing it. Volunteering your time teaching others is rewarding as well. The achievements made are your own, but the outcomes can positively affect others. Whatever you choose to do, do it now for your own wellbeing.

Elderwerks Educational Services is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization offering senior living coordination, advocacy, and education. Elderwerks provides complimentary information, referrals, and guidance to older adults, seniors, caregivers, and families.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

