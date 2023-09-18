Williams Street Repertory Returns in February With Live Theater!

Join Raue Center For The Arts as its in-house professional theatre company, Williams Street Repertory, returns in February with a season of moving live theater. From February 23 - March 17, 2024, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies in Native Gardens, a heartfelt comedy written by Karen Zacharias and directed by Michele Vazquez (Bomber’s Moon, Art).

From April 26 - May 19, 2024, join Raue Center for an extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello. This psychological thriller rife with love, jealousy, and prejudice will be directed by the acclaimed John “Ray” Proctor. Othello and his wife, Desdemona, discover love across racial lines has a cost, and they find their future is not theirs to decide. Recommended for ages 13+.

Ease your existential angst with An Act Of God, by David Javerbaum, from August 2 - 25, 2024. Based on a satirical book and Twitter account, An Act of God is a 90-minute conversation in which God reveals the mysteries of the Bible and answers some of the greatest existential questions that plague mankind.

WSRep rounds out its return season with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Bandstand, from September 13 - October 20, 2024. It’s 1945, WWII has ended, and PFC Donny Novitski, a singer/songwriter, struggles to rebuild his life. When NBC announces a national competition to find the next Swing band sensation, Donny and some fellow veterans form a band unlike any other. The Star Ledger calls it, “A dazzling stand-up-and-cheer new musical!” Recommended for ages 13+.

Tickets for WSRep’s 2024 season go on sale at Raue Center’s Cider Fest. Special Box Office hours will be available during Downtown Crystal Lake’s Johnny Appleseed Festival on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Join us at Raue Center, located at 26 N. Williams Street in Downtown Crystal Lake, for tickets to an unforgettable season of live theater!

