Have you ever thought, “It would be great if I knew more”? The “more” can be anything that you find interesting, such as building a raised garden, learning to golf, or discovering the history of ancient Greece. Helping your brain remain sharp is one of the goals as you age. Here are some additional benefits of lifelong learning for seniors:

1. It contributes to brain health

Continued learning is good for your brain, self-esteem, and mental health. Your brain needs new things to learn, and that type of stimulation improves your cognitive health. Many older individuals struggle with memory issues, but ongoing learning can improve cognition and prevent or slow cognitive decline. To that end, learning a new technology, language, or skill will help build a stronger memory and improve recall.

2. It increases social fulfillment

A desire to learn more tends to boost motivation and self-confidence. In addition, being versed in new and different topics helps you to engage and converse with others and create new friendships, which also can boost overall morale and self-esteem.

3. Opportunities abound

There are many virtual and in-person opportunities available for continuing education at local colleges, senior centers, and libraries, as well as through social service organizations like Elderwerks Educational Services. For instance, just some of the free or low-cost classes offered by Elderwerks throughout the year include container gardening, technology, painting, book clubs, and financial independence, among many others. To receive the activities newsletter, email Events@Elderwerks.org .

Elderwerks is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization offering senior living coordination, advocacy, and education. For complimentary personal assistance, visit elderwerks.org or call 855-462-0100.

