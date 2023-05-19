Music Under The Trees at the Dole Kicks Off Summer Thursday, May 25th

The Dole is proud to be hosting another great summer season of Music Under the Trees. This summer’s concert series consists of nine different bands with a wide variety of styles on display. Each of the nine shows takes place on a Thursday, beginning on May 25th with The Throwbacks. They take classic tunes from the 50′s and 60′s and add a modern twist to give the songs new life. With the energy that The Throwbacks bring to the stage, you are guaranteed to enjoy the songs from these eras when the show starts at 6 p.m.

Music Under the Trees will also feature a wide variety of food options. The first concert will feature food from Smash’d Burger and The Inside Scoop; each subsequent concert will offer different, uniquely themed cocktails to pair with the night’s featured entertainment. Each concert will also offer three different full-service bars to ensure quick service for all those who come out to enjoy a warm summer night under the stars and the party lights on The Dole’s front lawn adjacent to beautiful Crystal Lake.

Each Music Under the Trees event will also feature different types of entertainment for both kids and adults. The kick-off concert on May 25th will feature Glowby the Bubbler showcasing his large bubble creations, as well as Multiverse McMillan providing different characters for photo opportunities.

Mark your calendar, and come out for dinner, drinks, and live music on Thursdays at the Historic Dole Mansion!

For more information regarding all concert dates, please visit the newly revamped Dole website at www.thedole.org

Tickets, VIP tables, and season passes can also be purchased using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-under-the-trees-presents-the-throwbacks-tickets-568367230687 .

This is a rain-or-shine event. If inclement weather occurs, the concert will be moved inside.

The Dole

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815.455.8000

www.thedole.org

