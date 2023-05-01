A Garden Party and Spring Flower Sale in Downtown Crystal Lake

Celebrate Spring with us and get some gorgeous flowers for your special Mother’s Day gifts simultaneously. On Saturday, May 6th, from 9 AM to 4 PM, head to Downtown Crystal Lake’s Flower Sale Fundraiser on Brink & Williams St.

We’ve teamed up with Countryside Flower Shop & Nursery, who will sell stunning hanging baskets and planters overflowing with beautiful blooms while supporting a good cause. Your purchases will help benefit our beloved 501c3 organization - Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street – that works hard to preserve our Historic District.

What better way to welcome the warmer weather than a magical day in Downtown Crystal Lake? Enjoy live music, charming window displays, crafters, and even talented dancers as you explore everything available.

There’ll also be plenty of activities for kids - plus, don’t miss out on your chance to get some gorgeous blooms or discover unique handmade crafts at our Garden themed craft fair.

So, gather your friends & family and celebrate Spring with us this Saturday (May 6th) while supporting small businesses downtown.

Don’t forget that this event supports a fantastic organization, and your purchases will help Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street maintain our Historic District. So come on down, grab some stunning flowers for your loved ones, and show your support for small businesses in the community.

We look forward to seeing you on May 6th!

Visit our website at www.DowntownCL.org or call 815-479-0835 for more information.

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org