Celebrate the Holidays at Raue Center, Your Home Away From Home!

Raue Center For The Arts is offering fabulous holiday shows in December! On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., the Elgin Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Holiday Spectacular concert, where you can enjoy Christmas favorites and other seasonal music.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing, cultural experience for the entire family. The ESO offers world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of traveling to the big city. Celebrate the holidays with your favorite musical pieces from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, plus other holiday favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” The Elgin Master Chorale, along with conductor Timothy Semanik, will join the ESO, and there may be a special visitor from the North Pole!

Tickets are $53, $55, and $58, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Raue Center For The Arts is disappointed to announce that the touring team for Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas has canceled the remaining show dates of their 2022 tour due to an urgent medical situation.

Jane Lynch has rescheduled Raue Center’s 2022 performances for December 9th and December 10th, 2023. Ticketholders’ tickets for the canceled dates have automatically been transferred to the new dates. Questions or concerns should be directed to boxoffice@rauecenter.org.

For tickets to the Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular, or for more information, please contact:

For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo