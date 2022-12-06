December 06, 2022
Celebrate the Holidays at Raue Center, Your Home Away From Home!

Raue Center For The Arts is offering fabulous holiday shows in December! On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., the Elgin Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Holiday Spectacular concert, where you can enjoy Christmas favorites and other seasonal music.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing, cultural experience for the entire family. The ESO offers world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of traveling to the big city. Celebrate the holidays with your favorite musical pieces from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, plus other holiday favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” The Elgin Master Chorale, along with conductor Timothy Semanik, will join the ESO, and there may be a special visitor from the North Pole!

Tickets are $53, $55, and $58, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Raue Center For The Arts is disappointed to announce that the touring team for Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas has canceled the remaining show dates of their 2022 tour due to an urgent medical situation.

Jane Lynch has rescheduled Raue Center’s 2022 performances for December 9th and December 10th, 2023. Ticketholders’ tickets for the canceled dates have automatically been transferred to the new dates. Questions or concerns should be directed to boxoffice@rauecenter.org.

For tickets to the Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

[Sponsored] Raue Center teaches world of theater through Sage Studio Sage Studio offers the ultimate learning experience for anyone interested in the world of theatre. All classes are led by working professional actors, directors, and designers (including those from Raue Center’s award-winning Williams Street Repertory) who offer advice and insight into the fast-paced and ever-changing professional theatre landscape, giving students a chance to make important connections and learn from the best. All classes have a maximum class size of 16 students, to ensure personal attention and a hands-on experience. We offer a wide variety of classes in acting, musical theatre, and theatre production, so there’s truly something for every student to explore their passion and build their skills. Our students have gone on to pursue their careers at top colleges and universities, and appear in productions across Chicagoland—including right here with WSR! For more information on the Race Center for the Arts, please visit https://rauecenter.ticketforce.com/.

