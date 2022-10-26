Camp Lejeune water contamination ads can be misleading

These days, it is not uncommon to be inundated with advertisements on the radio, television, and the Internet concerning lawsuits about contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

But Michael A. Iwanicki, superintendent of the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission, is concerned the ads are instead causing more confusion.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was passed to allow veterans who lived or worked on the North Carolina base between Aug. 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, to file claims to recover damages for harm from exposure to contaminated water.

According to the Veteran’s Administration, scientific and medical evidence has shown an association between exposure to contaminants in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune and the development of certain diseases later on.

“There seems to be a lot of confusion because the VA already service-connects veterans with illnesses related to the contaminated Camp LeJeune water,” said Michael A. Iwanicki, superintendent of the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission. “The PACT Act is actually for the civilian workers and families living and working on the base. This could present a problem for a veteran who may already be receiving benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration. Should a veteran who is in receipt of VA Disability for illness from his service in Camp LeJeune and later receive an award from the legal action, the VA will recoup the monies awarded including the attorney’s fees.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs has established a website explaining what the PACT Act means for veterans and their loved ones. For more information, visit https://www.va.gov .

Additionally, the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County is also available to help answer questions at (815) 334-4229.

Veterans Assistance Commission : 667 Ware Road: Woodstock, IL 60098: 815.334.4229

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022