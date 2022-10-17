Three insurance tips senior citizens should know

Having insurance is important for all ages, especially for those in their golden years. Here are three tips older adults should know:

1. Ask enough questions

When it comes to health insurance, the AARP recommends asking a lot of questions. Inquire about deductibles and copayments, insurance claim payment processes, emergency care and drug coverage, pre-existing diseases/illnesses coverage, which types of preventative care, such as colonoscopies and vaccinations, are covered, and if your current doctors participate in the plan. Need help? The not-for-profit Elderwerks Educational Services organization can assist older adults with referrals to professional insurance providers.

2. Check for discounts

Senior citizens may qualify for special programs and discounts on their insurance. Additionally, there may be discounts on bundling home, car, life, and other insurance coverage from the same company. Some insurers offer discounts for seniors who complete an approved defensive driving course.

3. Shop around

Coverage can vary from insurance company to insurance company. And premiums can vary according to your age, state, health history, and whether or not you smoke. To that end, make sure you’re getting the best policy for your needs in terms of benefits, services, treatments, and budget by doing some comparison shopping. Keep in mind also that as you age your needs may change so it is a good idea to periodically review your policies to ensure they fit your situation. For instance, long-term care insurance can help cover the costs related to nursing home stays, assisted living facilities, or having caretakers come to your house. Again, if you are not sure what insurance plans are right for you, seek the advice of a professional.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/