NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK AUGUST 7TH: FARMERS MARKET+ AT THE DOLE

Voted #1 in Illinois, #3 in all the Midwest & #12 in the Nation 2021-2022

It’s that time of year when the Nation celebrates Farmers Markets as they bring incredible value to their communities! August 7th kicks off this celebration and Farmers Market+ At The Dole will offer yet another plus or 2!

Giveaway: Farmers Market+ At The Dole will be giving away 500 shopping totes! Be sure to arrive at 10am and come up to the Info Desk by the bar. One per family while supplies last (they won’t last too long)! You will also find coupons in the totes from some of the 100+ farmers, growers, bakers, food purveyors, artists and artisans.

Car Show: “Crystal Lake Cars and Caffeine” 50+ upscale classic and exotic cars will be on the North lawn August 7th. Come mix and mingle with the owners and check out these cool rides!

Children’s Entertainment: Each Sunday, the Market+ offers complimentary activities and entertainment for the youngest members of our community in the “Kid Zone”. EMMY Award winning Storyteller & Author Jim May, Balloon Artist, Face Painting, Costumed Characters roaming and available to take photos, Busy Brains Traveling Children’s Museum, also St. Paul’s Guiding Light Preschool will be onsite with an “Art in Motion” activity to delight the little ones! All courtesy of the Farmers Market+ Sponsors (see below).

Drink Special: To celebrate this festive occasion, The Market+ Mary will be on special! There is no better cocktail (or mocktail) we could offer that includes so many ingredients from our market vendors! Completely customizable to your liking!

Farmers Market+ At The Dole is a producers only market with over 125 farmers and vendors. Not all are onsite weekly, so please check our website each week!

Special Thanks to the Market+ Sponsors & Supporters who make all this possible.

Debbie Goodale/Keller Williams, Eric Schroeder/MCG Mortgage, NW Herald, Igler Painting, Clicks Web Design, Advocate Good Shepherd, Urban Athletics, The Raue Center for the Arts, Busy Brains Children’s Museum, Carol Hoefer/ReMax Suburban, Jay & Sharon LeCoque,

The Hawes Family, Steve & Kristin Georgy and the Service League of Crystal Lake.

Come on out and see for yourself what the buzz is all about with the Farmers Market+ and why it was voted #1.

To view Farmers Market+ Directory visit: https://www.farmersmarketatthedole.org/,

And follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketatTheDole/

https://www.instagram.com/farmersmarketatd/

401 Country Club Rd.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014