Senior Citizens and Heat Dangers: How to Stay Safe in the Summer Heat

It’s summertime, and that means hot weather! This time of year can be difficult for seniors. The heat and humidity can cause health problems, particularly for those at-risk people like senior living residents. Below are some of our senior care tips for staying safe in the summer heat.

It is essential to stay hydrated. Drink fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty; water is the best drink to keep you hydrated. You can also drink fruit juice and sports drinks, but we recommend avoiding alcoholic beverages because they can dehydrate you.

To keep cool, avoid wearing dark or tight-fitting clothes. Natural fibers like cotton are preferable since they allow your skin to breathe and reduce heat build-up. Avoid activities that require a lot of physical exertion during the hottest hours of the day. If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks in a cool, shady area.

If you're a caretaker or have an elderly neighbor, check on them frequently during hot weather.

When hot weather is making someone sick, knowing what to do can help prevent serious health problems. Let’s learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to respond. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, headache, nausea, and dizziness.

If you or someone you’re with experiences these symptoms, move to a cool area, and get them to drink fluids immediately. If you think someone has a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

Signs of heat stroke include:

A high body temperature



Red skin



Rapid breathing



Confusion



Unconsciousness



Limiting exposure to extreme heat is one way to help seniors stay healthy and comfortable.

