Older adults: Choosing the right footwear for your fitness needs

As we age, it’s not uncommon for feet to change in shape and size. This means the features you need in a shoe for fitness might need to change as well. Here are some tips for choosing the right footwear for you:

1. Get the size right

Don’t pick shoes by the size marked inside, according to the AARP. Instead, choose them based on how they feel on your feet as sizes can vary by shoe brand, style and company. The AARP also recommends that the toe box of the shoes be roomy enough so that you can wiggle your toes freely and without pressure – but not so loose that your feet slide around. If the shoes feel too tight, pass on them. While your feet may push or stretch the shoes over time, it can cause foot pain and damage in the interim, according to the AARP. Another tip? The AARP recommends trying on and purchasing new shoes at the end of the day, especially if you spend a lot of time on your feet, day-to-day activities can cause feet to swell, so most people’s feet are largest in the evening.

2. Don’t forget the innerwear

Bring whatever socks or special inserts you normally wear with you when trying on a new pair of shoes in order to ensure the right fit. And when it comes to the socks you wear while working out, the AARP recommends looking for ones made from synthetic wicking fabric to keep your feet dry and prevent blisters.

3. Keep the climate in mind

If you live in a rainy climate, keep your feet dry by choosing water repellent shoes. Will you also be wearing them in the snow? Purchase shoes that will keep your feet warm and have enough traction to prevent slips and falls.

