How to care for geraniums

Geraniums are a popular plant that comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. Seed geraniums, for instance, have big green leaves with simple balls of flowers, while Zonal geraniums have a big leaf with darker variegation and larger balls of flowers. Ivy geraniums boast an airier flower on a cascading stalk and are usually used in a hanging basket. And though Scented geraniums do not have a substantial flower, they do have incredibly scented leaves.

But no matter what variety of geraniums you have, their care is similar:

1. Geraniums of all varieties like full sun. Plant them in combination with other sun-loving plants for a beautiful show of color.

2. If planting in a container, plan to bring them in or cover them with a light cloth should there be a chance of frost.

3. Wait to plant geraniums in the ground until the soil has warmed and air temperatures stay consistently over 60 degrees.

4. Geraniums need full sun, at least six hours a day to reach peak performance.

5. Deadhead geraniums when the flowers are finished blooming. Simply pinch them off or

use your garden shears to snip off the flower stalk down to its starting point.

6. Fertilize regularly. Just like people, plants can survive on water alone but are much healthier with food. At Countryside we recommend Jack’s Petunia Feed to get the most blooms from your annual flowers. It is what we use and it makes a huge difference in plant performance.

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery and Garden Center has grown thousands of geraniums for the 2022 season and can’t wait for you to see all the bright colors and smell the incredible scents – not just citronella. Stop in today for your geranium tubs, pots, containers and hanging baskets.

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center: 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176), Crystal Lake, IL: 815.459.8130: www.countrysideflowershop.com