As a new parent, you will inevitably face the decision whether to bring the baby into your bed to sleep.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says parents should never let their baby sleep in the bed with them, citing the risk of suffocation, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and other sleep-related deaths. However, the AAP says sharing a bedroom (just not a sleeping surface) with your baby is beneficial and recommends infants snooze in the same room as their parents for up to a year, optimally, but at least for their first 6 months of life.

There are some pros and cons of co-sleeping with your baby.

According to the AAP, the worst place for a newborn to doze is on a couch, armchair, and other soft, lumpy surface, which can create air pockets that make it difficult for her to breathe. This is especially dangerous during late-night feedings when both mom and baby are drowsy.

The AAP recommends infants sleep on their backs in a well-designed crib or bassinet as the safer option. These beds have been constructed to meet numerous safety standards targeted directly to infants.

Sharing a family bed can also become problematic, with kids displaying anxious behaviors to convince a parent to stay nearby at bedtime. Children may also become unable to fall asleep without a parent nearby. Your sleep and your relationship may also suffer.

Despite this evidence, some parents praise co-sleeping because it promotes bonding, helps children feel safe and secure, and makes nursing easier. Breastfeeding moms may find it easier to have their child nearby for nighttime feedings with minimal interruption of sleep for both parties.

There are safer options to bond with your child and enjoy the practical benefits of bed sharing for nursing mothers. Purchase a separate co-sleeping unit that either attaches to your bed or that’s designed as an individual unit that’s placed directly in your bed. These have been manufactured with firm padding and allow for limited movement — both factors that help keep baby safe. A safe co-sleeping position is away from all bedding.